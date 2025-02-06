Everything To Know About Angelina and Vinny 2.0's Messy 'Jersey Shore' Relationship Angelina moved on from her ex-husband with Vinny 2.0. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 6 2025, 1:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@vinnyhandsome

When Angelina Pivarnick introduced her roomies to Vinny Tortorella, aka Vinny 2.0, they had high hopes for the relationship. She had ended things with her now ex-husband Chris Larangeira and she was ready to look toward the future. Now, fans want to know if Angelina and Vinny 2.0 are even still together, given some public drama they shared on and off Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

But to be fair, there is never really a dull moment when it comes to Angelina. Whether she is starting a war with Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola or sending flirty texts to NFL players, Angelina has a way with words that she rarely apologizes for. And if that's what happened with Vinny 2.0, the pair could be over already.

Is Angelina still with Vinny 2.0 on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'?

Angelia dropped the bombshell on her co-stars during the Season 7 reunion that Vinny cheated on her. Whether or not that's true, Angelina and Vinny aren't together anymore. Vinny has shared numerous Instagram videos where he addressed different Angelina-related issues with his followers and shared his side of things.

And in one video, he told followers and fans that he just wants to move on from Angelina and, presumably, all of the other drama that comes with being on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Because let's face it, there is plenty of drama and stress that comes along with filming a reality show on MTV.

"I did the best I can. I was always the best man I can [be]. I provided, I paid my part, picked up expenses, bills, housing expenses, I was there consoling through the worst times, through the darkest times," Vinny said. "I tried my best, OK? But I'm tapped out now. I moved on. Please move on."

It's unclear if that last line is a plea to fans or to Angelina herself, but it looks like Vinny is definitely done with the relationship. He also shared in a video on Instagram that one reason he and Angelina got engaged was because she was jealous of people in their life getting engaged before them. And, according to Vinny, producers were aware of the proposal, as was Angelina.

"It wasn't a f--king shock that I just brought upon a production team," Vinny said on Instagram. He added that Angelina was jealous that Vinny's sister and best friend were getting engaged at that time. Does that mean it wasn't genuine? That could be the case. But the fact that Vinny is spilling the tea shows that he really is done.

Did Angelina cheat on Vinny 2.0?