'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Mourns the Loss of Her Dog, Peanut: "My Heart's Shattered"

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the Jersey Shore family is mourning the loss of Angelina Pivarnick's beloved dog, Peanut. On Oct. 31, 2024, the reality star announced that Peanut had kidney failure, and just three days later, on November 3, she shared the heartbreaking news that her fur baby passed away.

"I'm broken inside. I don't know how to do this without you. I hope [you're] in peace, [Peanut]," Angelina wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of herself kissing Peanut. "I will forever think of you and cry over you." She sadly added, "I wish I could [have] saved you. I tried and did what I could. I swear, I need to see you again :( My best friend is gone. This is so painful."

Source: Instagram / @angelinamtv

Angelina Pivarnick sadly reveals that her dog, Peanut, has passed away.

On October 31, a post in the Jersey Shore subreddit reported that Angelina took to her Instagram Story to share the devastating news that her dog, Peanut, had been diagnosed with kidney failure. "She's my absolute soul. I have been through everything with her," Angelina wrote in her heartfelt message, as seen in a screenshot shared on Reddit.

Angelina continued, "From breakups to letdowns to more stuff, she never cared if I was homeless or had a regular job. She cared about me. That's why she's my angel. I wish I could take away all her pain and bring her a new kidney, but I can't."

Tragically, on November 3, the Staten Island native heartbreakingly announced that Peanut had passed away. Since then, she has shared several photos and videos of her beloved pup on her Instagram Story.

In one heartfelt post, Angelina held Peanut up for the camera, writing that she would forever love her fur baby, whom she referred to as her "first child and first daughter." The following day, on November 4, Angelina posted a touching tribute to Peanut on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of the two together.

In the caption, she wrote, "I miss you, Peanut. I can't believe this happened. I'm in a nightmare. Every day is going to be a rollercoaster. I hope I see you again, my angel. I am sorry, at the end, I couldn't save you. I tried. I don't really dream, so how am I going to see you while I'm still on Earth? Please give me a sign you're okay, my daughter.

"My heart's shattered. I will make sure I keep your memory alive. I will never forget you. .... I pray you're okay and in heaven like u deserve to be. U deserve everything and more for the love you gave me that I never had from anyone else.

"The way you looked at me, the way you kissed me. The way you cuddled with me while I dealt with bad breakups throughout the years and just trauma. You never cared if I was rich or poor. ... You didn't care if I was famous or a regular girl. When I went back to being an EMT you didn't care. You waited for my shift to end and you greeted me at the door. You gave me the unconditional love I needed. No human ever gave me that or will give me that. Never."