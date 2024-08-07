Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore 'Jersey Shore': What Happened Between Angelina Pivarnick and Joey Camasta? Nicole has a podcast with her stylist and longtime friend, Joey Camasta, called "It's Happening with Snooki and Joey." By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 7 2024, 6:57 p.m. ET Source: MTV

Back in 2009, a reality TV series premiered on MTV that focused on a bunch of people in their 20s partying hard during the summer in New Jersey. Jersey Shore became a pop culture phenomenon, making stars out of the cast members. The series continued and the people on the show grew right along with it. When Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiered, the stars were totally different people. Marriages, babies, and jail sentences forced this cast to grow up over the years. They've all grown up.

Well, for the most part, they've all grown up. They're all still very much themselves, especially Angelina Pivarnick. Angelina was a chaotic force to be reckoned with in the series, and that is something that has not changed. There have been more instances of "The Girls vs. Angelina" than there have been of peace between them. Angelina's volatile personality has gotten her into some trouble over the years, and now, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has spilled some new tea about her Jersey Shore co-star.

What exactly happened between Angelina Pivarnick and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's friend Joey Camasta?

Nicole has a podcast with her stylist and longtime friend, Joey Camasta, called It's Happening with Snooki and Joey. This particular episode was recorded in front of a live audience, and Angelina's name came up during the advice segment of their show. Nicole said, "I will say because the season is coming up that there is a feud between Angelina and Joey. Angelina attacked Joey.” She went on to say that it was bad enough for the police to be brought in and that "prison sentences" would be involved.

Joey Camasta is a podcast host, stylist, makeup artist, and a very close friend of Nicole Polizzi's.

Joey and Nicole have known each other for a long time, but Joey also has plenty of his own projects going on. In addition to his stylist work and podcast with Nicole, Joey is also the co-host of another podcast called Out and About alongside Pat McAuliffe. Interestingly enough, Angelina was once a guest on Out and About alongside RuPaul's Drag Race All-Star Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo, where they drank and talked about All-Star Shore. Things were friendly between Joey and Angelina, so what could have happened?

Angelina has a legal battle ahead of her that she has to contend with, but luckily she has Teresa Giudice's family friend and lawyer, James Leonard, representing her.