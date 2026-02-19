Fans Are Worried About YouTuber Whiskey Biz After He Posted a Concerning Life Update Whiskey Biz posted a worrying update on Facebook. By Risa Weber Published Feb. 19 2026, 1:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @whiskeybizzz @bosswhiskeybiz

The content creator Whiskey Biz is known for building creative, larger-than-life projects, ranging from works of art to wild car redesigns. His funny, amicable demeanor has helped him amass a large following across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Whiskey Biz, whose real name is Bryce Sparks, has over 93,000 subscribers on YouTube, almost 1 million followers on Facebook, about 700,000 on Instagram, and 1.6 million on TikTok. He's also on the Discovery Channel's Mud Madness, a look into big-tire UTV mud racing. In February 2026, Bryce posted a concerning life update that worried his fans. Here's what happened.

Source: TikTok / @whiskeybiz

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Whiskey Biz?

In Bryce's video update, he said that doctors found a tumor in his head, where his skull meets his neck. The tumor is not cancerous, but he'll need to get it removed. He was planning to go into surgery almost exactly 24 hours after posting the video. He's keeping a positive attitude about it, writing, "We gonna be all good fam!" in his video caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryce thanked his followers for allowing him to do what he does and sustain himself and his family with his work. He said that he doesn't know exactly when he'll be back in action, since he'll have a couple of drains in his head. He also doesn't know whether his facial features will work how they're supposed to right away after the surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryce's wife, Paige, posted a pre-surgery update.

Paige posted a photo of Bryce sitting in a hospital bed, wearing a hospital gown, and giving two thumbs up. He's still wearing a big smile. Paige wrote, "Spirits are high while we wait in pre op this morning! I’ll keep y'all posted!" Then she joked, "He refused to wear the cafeteria 'hair net' for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans posted well-wishes under Paige's post and Bryce's video announcement, and shared their love of his channel. Instagram follower @kandi_okkk wrote, "Praying for a successful surgery&speedy recovery because u are absolutely hilarious! I fell in love with the teen skits OMG you are the best at it! Get well soon!" Other fans shared similar stories and offered Bryce support in case he wants to talk to someone who has been through a similar experience.

Article continues below advertisement

How did Bryce come up with the name "Whiskey Biz"?

In a video with @bruntworkwear, Bryce explained that he started a party bus company called Whiskey Business. At the time, Bryce already had a machine shop and a welding company. When he approached "his insurance guy" to ask about starting a party bus company, he kept reiterating just how risky the endeavor would be.

Bryce said the insurance for a party bus is super expensive because you're carrying drunk people around, which creates a big risk for accidents. "That stuck in my head ... We almost called it 'Risky Business,'" Bryce explained.