'Mud Madness' Star Bryce Sparks Calls Rednecks With Paychecks the "Mecca" for Racers (EXCLUSIVE)

Bryce Sparks Calls Rednecks With Paychecks the "Mecca" for Racers

The Discovery show Mud Madness opens viewers' eyes to a world of extreme mud racing that they might not have heard of if it wasn't for this reality series. There is an entire subculture of individuals who live for attending and participating in wild off-road dirt courses in vehicles they worked hard to build themselves. One competition known throughout the community is called Rednecks With Paychecks and Distracify spoke exclusively with Mud Madness star Bryce Sparks to learn more about it.

According to Bryce, the competition is the "mecca" of extreme mudding for most people. It's something they work toward, whether they've been racing and building ATVs and other racers for a couple of years or much, much longer. Episode 2 of Mud Madness features a closer look at Rednecks With Paychecks, but Bryce shared even more details for those of us who are on the outside looking in.

Source: Discovery

What is Rednecks With Paychecks on 'Mud Madness'?

There are different races and events that viewers see take place on Mud Madness that participants experience in real life all of the time. But Rednecks With Paychecks is one that most of these people work toward for a long time. It's a four-day event that happens twice a year in Montague County, Texas. And, according to Bryce, if you haven't been there and you're in the world of mud racing, then you plan to go there at some point.

"It's known worldwide, like, there's people that travel from outside the country just come to this every year and they do two events every year that I'm aware of," Bryce told Distractify. He also said that it's a "bucket list" event that many off-road mud racers work toward. "And then it's kind of next level if you can go there and compete," he added.

There are levels of races that take place during Rednecks With Paychecks.

In the Mud Madness episode, we see different levels and different styles of races at Rednecks With Paychecks. One race even involves mini ride-on cars that are typically used by kids. Apparently, nothing is off-limits when it comes to this event. So even if you're a little less experienced than someone with a mega truck and bouncy suspension, there could still be something for you.

There are thousands of people who attend the twice yearly events, and those who aren't there to race are instead in attendance to camp and cheer on the many races throughout each of the elaborate mud pits. It's also an 18 and up event with a strict emphasis on that, and all guests have to sign a waiver in order to enter the event grounds. Clearly, it isn't for the faint of heart, no matter your reason for being at Rednecks With Paychecks.

There are different ways to make money during competitions like Rednecks With Paychecks.

Mud racing in general is very different from something like NASCAR, where sponsors are key and you have a pit crew at your disposal. Those who compete in competitions during events like Rednecks With Paychecks do have their own crews with them, sure, but earning money from races is different here.

From the races where there is no buy-in necessary to the more intense courses where the stakes are higher and the prize is in the thousands, there is something for nearly everyone in the mud racing world. And making money comes in different ways.