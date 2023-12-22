Home > Viral News > Influencers Leo From SXSBlog Announced That He Is Leaving Following Several Bouts of Internal Drama Why did Leo of SXSBlog suddenly leave the team? The "abrupt" decision comes months after the team suffered an alleged falling out. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Dec. 22 2023, Published 2:05 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

The Gist: Nick Leonard aka Leo announced that he was leaving SXSBlog after eight years.

The decision came months after the team began showing signs of having fallen out.

Leo posted a lengthy Facebook status concerning his departure.

Article continues below advertisement

For anyone looking to soup up with side-by-side vehicles for some all-terrain, off-road racing and shenanigans, many looked to the aptly-named SXSBlog. Active on several social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and even Facebook, the team on SXSBlog provided regular videos and content showing off how they customize and fix up their own SXS vehicles. They even bring out their builds for races and various demonstrations.

After eight long years of activity, however, SXSBlog has hit something of a rough patch. Throughout 2023, the team members have been going through lots of behind-the-scenes drama that many fans believe has spilled over into their videos. Well as of December 2023, one team member has had enough. Nick Leonard, better known as Leo among the community, announced that he was departing from SXSBlog. Why did he leave?

Article continues below advertisement

Leo posted a lengthy farewell post on the SXSBlog Facebook page.

On Dec. 18, 2023, Leo posted a sudden announcement on Facebook regarding his future at SXSBlog. Leo wrote, "It is with a mix of emotions that I share the news of my sudden departure from SXSBlog, a decision prompted by unforeseen creative differences that have recently emerged." He had been a part of the team for more than eight years and considered SXSBlog his own "brainchild." While he didn't share any specifics about his departure, he expressed his gratitude for the support he's gotten over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have full confidence in the remaining team's ability to uphold the standard of quality and excitement that has defined SXSBlog," Leo continued in his post. He was met with some support from fans who wished him well in his future endeavors. However, group activity on the Facebook page was paused by an admin following the post. Additionally, Leo also stated in the comments that he would "be removing any more speculative posts regarding this situation."

While details are still scarce as of this writing, there has been plenty of speculation among fans about behind-the-scenes drama, leading many to believe that Leo's departure is simply the end result. In the r/CleetusMcFarland subreddit, SXSBlog fans were already noticing signs of a falling out within the team. In January 2023, former member Rich started up his own YouTube channel without much explanation as to what happened with SXSBlog.

Article continues below advertisement