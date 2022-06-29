'Me or the Menu' Features Four Couples Ready for a Challenge To Make or Break Them

Randi's Brooklyn restaurant Leland is new in the food scene, but it's already popular. And, after 25 years in the business, he's ready to see just how far he can take the restaurant. With his fiancé Jeanette by his side to help run things, they could be a force to be reckoned with. Or, the strain of running a high-stress business could get to them both.

But that's honestly a risk that all of the Me or the Menu couples face.

Watch Me or the Menu on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on Food Network.