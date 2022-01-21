Meat Loaf Reportedly Proposed to His First Wife, Leslie, With a Piece of Salmon

The creator of best-selling albums like the "Bat out of Hell" trilogy passed away at age 74 on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Meat Loaf (real name: Michael Lee Aday) died surrounded by his family, including his wife, Deborah Gillespie, children, Pearl and Amanda Aday, and friends. With a career spanning over more than five decades, Meat Loaf has had unmatched success.