Music Artist Meat Loaf Is the Executive Producer of a New Dating Show

Michael Lee Aday, better known by his stage name Meat Loaf , has been in the music game for years. He's got decades in the industry, and honestly, he's got the best album cover art to ever exist. Please go look at it and thank us later. He has had some health issues, and that did cause him to spend some time out of the spotlight. He was a contest on a season of Celebrity Apprentice, and now he's coming back to TV, but not in a way we might think.

Meat Loaf is turning his attention to TV. More specifically, he's getting his own dating show. No, this isn't anything like Flavor of Love or anything where contestants get to date a celebrity and ultimately "win" him at the end of it all. In this show, he will be focusing on already existing couples and how they can work together.

"After two rounds of absurd and sometimes frightening physical contests, inspired and accompanied by ballads, the couple on top will advance to the ‘Endgame,’ where their faith in each other will undergo the ultimate challenge," says the outlet. The unscripted reality show will have some live music elements, and even the name of the show is taken from Meat Loaf. One of his hit singles from the 1990s is titled "I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)" from his album "Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell."

Meat Loaf has teamed up with production company Nobody’s Hero and will be an executive producer of the upcoming dating show I’d Do Anything For Love… But I Won’t Do That. The series follows couples and challenges them to see how well they can work together. "In each episode, two couples will put their relationship on the line for the show’s cash prize," according to Deadline.

Meat Loaf may never sing again.

Because of various health issues over the years, Meat Loaf has said he may never sing again. In a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed that he needs help from his wife to get into bed every night. "And because it hurts my back, I haven’t been able to sing in a year," he said. "You use everything to sing, and I just cannot do it." He goes on to say that he has had all kinds of surgeries on his back over the years and passed out during a 2016 show in Canada.

The 73-year-old even struggles during this interview with Rolling Stone because of his back pain. After a while, he gets back up to try and alleviate the pain, but when he goes to sit back down, it takes him some time to find a comfortable position. Despite all he's been through with not only his health but bullying and abuse in his childhood, he says he's a "normal" guy, not a legend like others have called him.

