Legendary Rocker Meat Loaf Has Died at Age 74

Legendary Rocker Meat Loaf Has Died at Age 74By Leila Kozma
Jan. 21 2022, Published 8:38 a.m. ET
The music industry is mourning the tragic death of 74-year-old Michael Lee Aday, aka Meat Loaf, the visionary rocker and actor who delighted fans with major works like the "Bat out of Hell" trilogy and cameos in beloved movies like Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, Fight Club, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Under the moniker of Meat Loaf, Michael released studio albums like "Dead Ringer" and "Bad Attitude." How did the artist die? What was his cause of death?
Meat Loaf died on Jan. 20, 2022. What was his cause of death?
After receiving a Wolff-Parkinson-White diagnosis circa 2003, Meat Loaf was advised to cap gigs at an hour and 45 minutes. "Shhh. That didn't last long," he told The Guardian in 2008. "An hour and 45 minutes — that's pretty much a full show!"
Meat Loaf announced his retirement from the music business several times. After a 2003 incident caused by a cyst on his vocal vocal chord, he canceled several dates — later on denying he wanted to retire.
He had several health-related incidents while performing over the years, including breaking his collarbone after falling off the stage at the 2019 Texas Frightmare Weekend in Dallas, collapsing on stage due to severe dehydration during a 2016 gig in Edmonton, Canada, and fainting on stage in Pittsburgh, Pa.
In addition to the Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which causes symptoms like a rapid heartbeat, Meat Loaf had problems with his back. For a while, he had to use a cane and a wheelchair, which triggered stroke rumors. But as of right now, his cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Meat Loaf's discography features best-selling albums like "Bat out of Hell" and "Dead Ringer."
A prolific musician, Meat Loaf delighted fans with critically-acclaimed albums like the "Bat out of Hell" trilogy. In the 1960s, he founded the band, Meat Loaf Soul. The band later changed its name to Popcorn Blizzard and Floating Circus, booking covetable gigs as the opening act for Ted Nugent, The Stooges, and many others.
Meat Loaf soon met his longtime collaborator, the late Jim Steinman. He appeared in an off-Broadway production, Rainbow (In New York), in 1972. Soon enough, he landed Eddie's role in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
A talented actor, he landed an appearance in The Squeeze, where he starred alongside Michael Keaton and Rae Dawn Chong. He played Tiny in Wayne's World, Robert Paulsen in Fight Club, and Barry Jeffries in Glee. Meat Loaf's unlikely friendship with Donald Trump began relatively recently, raising quite a few eyebrows.
Meat Loaf is survived by his wife, Deborah Gillespie, two daughters, Pearl and Amanda, and millions of adoring fans.
Meat Loaf died at home, with his wife, Deborah, family, and close friends by his side.
"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the family told Deadline via a statement. "From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!"