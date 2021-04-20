Ted Nugent, an Infamous COVID-19 Denier, Just Announced He Has COVID-19

Country singer Ted Nugent has vehemently denied the existence and the severity of COVID-19 , calling it "a leftist scam to destroy [Trump]," until he came down with it himself. In a Facebook Live video, Ted shared with his followers, “I have never been so sick in all my life.” Now, fans are wondering what he will leave behind if the virus progresses, and who his wife is.

Ted Nugent’s legacy is a controversial one. He has repeatedly sided with far-right conservative policies, ranging from pro-gun rights to the anti-mask movement. His love life has not been any less rocky. Ted has six children from four different mothers, some for whom he cares, and others for whom he pays child support. Regardless, Ted and his wife, Shemane , appear to be living a wholesome all-American life.

Ted Nugent and his wife, Shemane, have been together since 1989, but not without obstacles.

Before Ted met Shemane, he had his own spotty history with relationships. Two women have accused him of having sexual relationships with them when they were underage, and he even admitted to as much in a Behind the Music episode. And before he even met his first wife , he'd fathered two children who he gave up for adoption.

Ted then married Sandra Jezowski in 1970, and they had two children (which brings Ted’s total number of children to four, so far) before their marriage ended in 1979. However, Sandra sadly died in a car accident three years later. In 1989, Ted met his current wife, Shemane Deziel, with whom he has one child.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

But hold up, that only makes five! So who’s Ted’s sixth child? In 2005, Ted agreed to pay $3,500 every month to Karen Gutowski , with whom he had a son while he was married to Shemane. So although Ted and Shemane appear to be living the epitome of a drug-free, all-American, pro-guns marriage, they’ve had their fair share of controversy.