Medium Tyler Henry Has Undergone Brain Surgery Twice Now — An Update on His Health "I can't envision myself as a 70-year-old because I'm already so tired." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 15 2025, 4:34 p.m. ET

Being a medium has brought Tyler Henry major success. He’s starred in documentaries like Life After Death With Tyler Henry (2022) and Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry (2024), and he’s built a loyal fan base. But for Tyler, being a medium isn’t something he can just turn on and off — and it’s taken a serious toll. In a March 2022 interview with Tudum, he shared that the mental, emotional, and physical weight of his work leaves him so drained.

In fact, he said he can’t imagine living to 70 because he already feels so "tired." As he put it, "I feel old ... like on the inside. And readings make me feel older." Being a medium has also brought Tyler face-to-face with serious health issues, but he’s no stranger to medical challenges outside his line of work. Born three months early, he’s undergone multiple surgeries, the most recent in May 2025. Here’s what we know about the health challenges Tyler has faced so far.

Medium Tyler Henry is no stranger to health issues.

Tyler Henry has dealt with health issues since he was young. At 18, he underwent emergency brain surgery to remove a cyst he says he "accurately predicted ahead of time," per his 2022 interview with Tudum. He first opened up about the experience in a 2014 Facebook post, writing, "My brain was swelling in its own fluids, obstructed by an arachnoid brain cyst that I had been born with."

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, arachnoid brain cysts are among the most common types. They aren’t tumors, but they can still cause some pretty unpleasant symptoms like seizures, headaches, and vomiting. At the time, Tyler reflected on the experience, saying, "I thought about how strange it was that only 24 hours earlier, I had jogged two miles and was working in my garden."

Fortunately, for Tyler, he recovered from that and was able to continue working. But sometime later, his next health battle came, and it happened just before a live show. Tyler shared that his lung collapsed and he was sent to the hospital where he had to remain under care for "months."

Tyler says he’s often "so inundated with impressions" before live shows that it leads to anxiety, which he eases by painting. He also sticks to specific rituals, like decompressing and showering at the same time every day.

Tyler Henry underwent brain surgery (again) in May 2025.

Although Tyler has seemed to be doing well health-wise, May 2025 brought yet another major surgery — another procedure on his brain. He shared the news in a May 14 Instagram post, writing, "Brain surgery was a success! Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family. I’ll be on bed rest for a month and look forward to getting back to doing readings."

This time, doctors operated on a colloid tumor "near the center of my brain," Tyler shared, adding, "Thankfully, most of it has been removed." He joked, "The tumor, not my brain … that is."