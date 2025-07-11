Who Is Meg Stalter Dating? Details on Her Personal Life By Niko Mann Published July 11 2025, 4:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @megsstalter

After actor Meg Stalter appeared in Too Much in July of 2025, people couldn't help but wonder whether she is dating in real life. The show was created by Girls star Lena Dunham, and Megan plays a woman recovering from a breakup and moving to London from New York.

Fans may know Megan from her role as Kayla on HBO's Hacks. In Too Much, Megan's character, Jessica, is based on Lena. Jessica meets a musician in London, but who is the love interest in Megan's real life?

Meg Stalter is dating a woman named Maggie.

Megan Stalter is bisexual, and she revealed on Instagram back in 2022 that she was dating a woman named Maggie, per Parade. The actor often shares pictures and videos of Maggie online, but she doesn't give too much away about her girlfriend in interviews. However, she often gushes about her on social media. In a picture Megan shared to celebrate Maggie's birthday back in 2023, Megan wore a leopard print dress while Maggie opted for a white top.

The post was captioned, "Everybody say 'happy almost birthday' to my hot, perfect girlfriend." Megan shared a more recent picture of herself with Maggie on June 7. She captioned the post, "Crazy they let my hottttt perfect girlfriend pick who got the awards last night God gave me an angel."

Megan also shared pictures from the couple's date night on TikTok with the caption, "Date night with my girlfriend. We didn’t get zucchini chips, would love to try next time." The couple dined at The Tower Bar in Los Angeles, and Megan narrated the video. Both ladies wore white ensembles for their date.

"Last night, me and my girlfriend had an amazing dinner at The Tower Hotel Bar," she said. "The waitress wouldn't take a picture of us, so we had to photo shop ourselves together in individual pictures. Other than that, we had, um, we both had the salmon, and I got potatoes as my side, and my girlfriend got mac and cheese."

@megstalter Date night with my girlfriend we didn’t get zuchini chips would love to try next time ♬ original sound - Megan Stalter

Maggie accompanied Megan to the premiere of Too Much on June 25, and the actor shared a picture of the duo posing together for the cameras. Maggie was sporting a black jacket paired with matching pants and a white, button-down shirt.

Megan was wearing a plaid dress, and she captioned the post, "Heavennnnnnnnnn. (Look at how hot the luv of my life is and how happy I am next to herrrrr."

