Statements Allegedly Released From Megan Byron Are Circulating Online — Are They Real? "I am issuing it in power. In precision. In silk gloves and sharpened wit." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 21 2025, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@celebrity.show6

The Coldplay cheating scandal keeps finding new life as social media continues to dig into different angles. For those unfamiliar, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught canoodling with his head of human resources at a concert for the popular British band. The incident occurred at Gillette Stadium outside of Boston. Although the venue its more than 65,000 people, a Coldplay kiss cam zeroed in on the cheating duo.

Article continues below advertisement

Although we are hesitant to offer advice about keeping affairs quiet, this whole thing could have been avoided if Andy and Kirstin Cabot had responded differently. Kristin turned around and covered her face with her hands while Andy ducked out of view. Although she is divorced, Andy is extremely married. His wife, Megan Byron, shut down her social media, but a statement from the scorned spouse is circulating online. Is it real? Here's what we know.

Source: TikTok/@instaagraace; TikTok/@phantomperfection

Article continues below advertisement

Is the alleged statement from Megan Byron real?

An alleged statement from Megan Byron has gone viral, but there is no evidence to suggest this is real. It did not originate from any social media accounts associated with Megan, and cannot be verified. The statement is dated July 18, 2025, and includes a location: Manhattan, N.Y. The Byrons live in Massachusetts.

The writing itself is overly dramatic and almost feels as if it were written for a revenge novel. If Megan chose to release a statement, it would most likely be through an attorney and wouldn't include lines like, "I am not issuing this statement in defense, nor heartbreak. I am issuing it in power. In precision. In silk gloves and sharpened wit."

Article continues below advertisement

It goes on to say she has retained counsel and assured people she is "reviewing holdings." It's unlikely she would be referencing their shared finances, and certainly not in a public statement. There is also a typo that simply cannot be ignored. "To those who expect tears — I don't cry for elowns [sic], I schedule. I document. I rebuild."

Article continues below advertisement

The statement from Megan Byron feels like it was written by ChatGPT.

This alleged statement from Megan was shared on various TikTok accounts. Many people in the comments pointed out that it feels like it was written by ChatGPT. Perhaps the most convincing evidence of this is the use of the em dash in the sentence that includes the typo. There is debate amongst writers who love the em dash and defend it against ChatGPT slander, but many feel the large language model favors that particular punctuation mark.

Unfortunately the faux statements don't stop at the written word. Thanks to AI, fake videos of Megan Byron speaking out about her husband's infidelity are also circulating online. In them, an AI version of Megan expresses hurt and embarrassment over what happened. She discusses how the situation was made worse by the fact that Andy hired Kristin himself. As with all AI content, her statements are pulled from readily available information online.