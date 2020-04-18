Meghan Markle and Her Adopted Beagle Have the Most Heartwarming Story, Ever

Meghan Markle and Her Adopted Beagle Have the Most Heartwarming Story, EverBy Gina Vaynshteyn
In one of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first sightings since relocating to the U.S., the former royals were spotted taking a social-distancing-friendly stroll around their new neighborhood in Los Angeles. While some commented on their masks or Meghan's shoes, mostly people just wanted to know more about Meghan's beagle. If you don't know the story of Meghan's beagle baby, then you're in for a treat.
Meghan adopted her beagle five years ago.
In 2015 — before Meghan met Harry — the loves of her lives were her adopted pups, Bogart and Guy. She saw Guy at an adoption event in Ontario, Canada, and just knew he belonged with her. Which was lucky for Guy, because he was going to soon be euthanized at a high-kill Kentucky shelter. At the time, Guy was already 3 years old, and the chances of getting adopted were slim. He had originally been found wandering the woods; it's unclear what happened with his previous owners.
Guy was first taken in by Dog's Dream Rescue first, before he was flown to Canada. That's where Meghan found him, after calling in and seeing if there were any beagles up for adoption. It was like fate, practically. The owner of Dog's Dream Rescue, Dolores Doherty, told The Guardian, "He was just sitting there with those big beagle sad eyes. He was irresistible."
When news broke that Meghan and Harry were getting married, the Guy the Beagle fan club went ballistic. This poor little pup found in the woods was about to become a royal prince! Dolores stated, "It's just beyond my wildest imagination. How is that for a rags to riches story from a good old Kentucky beagle?" per The Guardian. According to Get Leashed, Guy fit in just fine with the royal family, probably loving playtime with the Queen's corgis. Queen Elizabeth II apparently grew very attached to little Guy.
But ... where's Bogart?
Fans of Meghan's pups want answers. Bogart, a lab-shepherd mix, was Meghan's first dog. He was found in an alley in Los Angeles when he was five weeks old, and Meghan and Ellen Degeneres happened to both be at the shelter that was holding on to him. According to Best Health, Ellen ended up convincing Meghan to adopt the pup, and she did.
However, it was reported that because of Bogart's old age, she couldn't move him to the UK when she went to go live with Harry, so she left him in Canada. Meghan told BBC that he was staying with friends at the time. However, we all know that Meghan and Harry moved back to Canada earlier this year — did Meghan ever reunite with Bogart? As of now, it looks like Meghan and Harry just have their beagle and a black lab. We hope Bogart is safe somewhere and chewing on a really tasty bone.
If you're inspired to adopt a doggo of your own, start doing some researching by googling the nearest rescue near you. Check out the Humane Society's website for more on what you can do now to help animals in need.