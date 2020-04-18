Meghan Markle and Her Adopted Beagle Have the Most Heartwarming Story, Ever

In one of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 's first sightings since relocating to the U.S., the former royals were spotted taking a social-distancing-friendly stroll around their new neighborhood in Los Angeles . While some commented on their masks or Meghan's shoes, mostly people just wanted to know more about Meghan's beagle. If you don't know the story of Meghan's beagle baby, then you're in for a treat.

Meghan adopted her beagle five years ago.

In 2015 — before Meghan met Harry — the loves of her lives were her adopted pups, Bogart and Guy. She saw Guy at an adoption event in Ontario, Canada, and just knew he belonged with her. Which was lucky for Guy, because he was going to soon be euthanized at a high-kill Kentucky shelter. At the time, Guy was already 3 years old, and the chances of getting adopted were slim. He had originally been found wandering the woods; it's unclear what happened with his previous owners.

#Meghan_Markle’s Rescue Dog Embarks on a Royal First (and He Can’t Resist Prince Charles’ Sandwich!): #Meghan_Markle’s beloved rescue beagle, Guy, is getting the royal treatment! The regal pup, who was spotted sitting alongside… GET FAMOUS now >> https://t.co/6AgsFgaUKT pic.twitter.com/4jp816cSXZ — Get-Famous (@Who_is_Famous) September 10, 2018 Source: Twitter

Guy was first taken in by Dog's Dream Rescue first, before he was flown to Canada. That's where Meghan found him, after calling in and seeing if there were any beagles up for adoption. It was like fate, practically. The owner of Dog's Dream Rescue, Dolores Doherty, told The Guardian, "He was just sitting there with those big beagle sad eyes. He was irresistible."

Meghan Markle has a Beagle. 🐕💖 And supposedly this handsome doggo got to ride in the car with the Queen last week.👑 I can't get enough of this fairy tale!!!!!!😍😍😍#RoyalWedding #Beagle pic.twitter.com/VDkQrVwg2K — Jenny Brown (@reading4tweets) May 21, 2018 Source: Twitter

When news broke that Meghan and Harry were getting married, the Guy the Beagle fan club went ballistic. This poor little pup found in the woods was about to become a royal prince! Dolores stated, "It's just beyond my wildest imagination. How is that for a rags to riches story from a good old Kentucky beagle?" per The Guardian. According to Get Leashed, Guy fit in just fine with the royal family, probably loving playtime with the Queen's corgis. Queen Elizabeth II apparently grew very attached to little Guy.