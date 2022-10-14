Meghan Trainor's New Music Video Will Be Available Exclusively in 'Candy Crush Saga'

At 8 a.m. on Oct. 20, players who log into Candy Crush will be the first to watch the music video for "Made You Look," which was inspired heavily by Meghan's love for the game.

“I love playing [Candy Crush] when I have a bit of downtime in the studio so I’m looking forward to bringing the game to life for my fans within the music video,” Meghan said in a statement. “Between the bright colors of the game and providing players with a fun escape from reality, Candy Crush Saga was the perfect inspiration.”