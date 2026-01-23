At 99, Mel Brooks Has Amassed a Treasure Trove of Accomplishments — Here's His Net Worth In June of 2025, Mel Brooks turned 99. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 23 2026, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Born in 1926, Mel Brooks celebrated his 99th birthday in June of 2025. He served in World War Two before starting a lifelong career in comedy, film, and television.

Mel Brooks was one of the most successful directors of the 1970s, but he wasn't tied to the director's chair. He also wrote, acted, and produced; Mel directed 11 movies, produced 25 projects, and wrote 49 projects, all across both film and television, according to Parade. Mel is celebrated in the documentary Mel Brooks: The 99-Year-Old Man!, which HBO released Jan. 22, 2026. Many viewers wondered just how much wealth Mel amassed over his successful career.

What is Mel Brooks's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mel Brooks's net worth is estimated to be $100 million. It makes sense that the Oscar winner and member of the exclusive "EGOT" club has a net worth that matches up with his massive career. He is hugely influential in the entertainment world, touching on so many different types of media.

When Mel returned from service during World War II, he got a job playing drums in a club in the Catskills. He then began working on a comedy act and radio work, eventually releasing comedy albums with Carl Reiner. He wrote for Your Show of Shows and Caesar's Hour, and he also wrote the Broadway show Shinbone Alley. Mel is also known for the TV series Get Smart(1965) and his work on the character "The 2000 Year Old Man."

Although Mel was nominated for 42 Oscar awards, he somehow only won one, the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for The Producers in 1969. He wrote the musical adaptation of the movie, which earned him three Tony awards: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score (Music & Lyrics), per TonyAwards.com. The Producers musical broke the record for the most Tony wins in 2001, with 12 awards, per CBS.

Mel Brooks is the subject of a new documentary.

The HBO documentary called Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! is directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio. The two-part documentary tells the story of Mel's career, romances, and friendships. It contains curated interviews, performance footage, and interviews and commentary from comedians like Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Conan O'Brien, and Ben Stiller.

