YouTube Star and Makeup Artist Mel Thompson Has Died

Makeup artist and YouTube personality Mel Thompson has passed away at the age of 35. Her husband, Puffin Thompson, shared the news of the beauty influencer's death in an Instagram statement on her page. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," Puffin wrote on Sept. 27. "It's really hard to just choose 10 photos. We lost a beautiful person. I just wanted to show the smiles she brought. I've had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing. It's great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back."

"I'll continue to love her and miss her forever. She was such a pillar for our family. The kids would talk to her non stop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff. And no matter how bad she felt, she would still rub my back when I came and jumped on the bed next to her while she was working tirelessly to put out content," he continued.

Source: Instagram

"Everybody knows how talented she was as an artist and with her helpful knowledge, but those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was. She would have done anything to help anyone without a second thought," he concluded. "I wish I had her back." Read on to find out more about her professional and personal life, and to learn if a cause of death is publicly known.

YouTube star Mel Thompson has died — details on her career and her family life. The Tennessee-based makeup artist joined YouTube in 2013, and her channel has more than 170,000 subscribers. During her time on the video sharing platform, Mel posted nearly 1,230 vlogs. The late influencer largely shared makeup tutorials, product hauls, and reviews on her page. Her final video, "WAYNE GOSS MINE 4K" was posted just two days before her death (though it's unclear when exactly she filmed it). Outside of her vlogging career, Mel was a married mom of four. Article continues below advertisement In May 2020, she celebrated Mother's Day with a photo of her brood. "I grew up always saying I would never have kids. Here I am today with 4 and I wouldn't trade places with anyone. I'm so grateful to have such amazing kids and an amazing family. Being a mom is both rewarding and extremely frustrating at times... but ALWAYS more rewarding," she wrote. "To my babies, (you'll always be babies to me) I love you with all my heart. Mom, thank you for teaching me how to be a good mother..." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel (@mel.thomp) Article continues below advertisement