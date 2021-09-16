The Dude Perfect YouTube Channel Rakes in a Substantial Income Every Year

They certainly don't have a monopoly on crazy trick shot videos on the internet, but the Dude Perfect YouTube channel has gained an enormous following thanks in large part to those kinds of videos. Dude Perfect is a collective of five guys who first got together in 2009, and have been making viral videos ever since. Now, fans want to know how much money Dude Perfect makes.

Dude Perfect first started in 2009, and since then the channel has expanded from trick shots to also include videos that parody tropes from the world of sports, as well as "battles" in which members of the team compete against one another. These "battles" usually come with totally unique rules that may combine several sports into a single contest. They've also created a number of spin-off shows and channels.

Dude Perfect is made up on twins Cory and Coby Cotton, as well as Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones and Tyler Toney, all of whom were former roommates at Texas A&M. Their channel has more than 50 million subscribers, which makes them the most popular sports channel on YouTube, as well as one of the 20 most popular channels on the platform period.

How much money does Dude Perfect make?

Since their YouTube channel began to amass popularity, the Dude Perfect team has been smart about diversifying their revenue streams. Dude Perfect has a net worth of roughly $80 million, and that includes an estimated annual income between $12 and $15 million. Their YouTube channel posts roughly one video a week, and that video usually gets several million views within a week of being posted.

The channel gets roughly 5 million views in an average day, which would translate to roughly $40,000 in revenue from YouTube. US-based content creators can expect to earn between $2 and $12 for every 1,000 monetized views they get on an ad-supported video. Monetized views typically represent between 40 and 80% of total views, which depends on what the video is, what time of year it is, and a number of other factors.

Source: YouTube

