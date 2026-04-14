Melania Trump’s Allegedly Linked to Jeffrey Epstein as New Blackmail Theory Surface “I have a feeling she's hanging on to those as leverage against this administration, against Pam Bondi, against Todd Blanche, against Donald Trump, and maybe against Melania.” By Srimoyee Dutta Updated April 14 2026, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell

During a recent episode of MeidasTouch’s The Breakdown, Allison Gill, a famous political analyst, claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell, the infamous companion of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was coercing Melania Trump. The First Lady recently issued a bombshell statement, claiming she was not associated with Epstein and urging Congress to hold hearings with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein. The victims, however, are not pleased with the announcement.

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“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect,” Melania Trump said in her announcement.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell

She further claimed, “I never was friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach. To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice Maxwell.”

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Melania Trump Breaks Silence on Epstein Ties—But Analyst Warns Ghislaine Maxwell May Be Using Secret Files Against Her

A counter statement signed by at least 15 Epstein victims accused Melania Trump of trying to ‘divert attention,” stating, “Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports and giving testimony.” It added, “Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice.”

During the podcast episode, Gill brought the viewers’ attention to a past Habeas corpus petition filed by Maxwell that alleged that the attorneys for Epstein’s victims had locked horns with the government investigators.

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Epstein survivors claim Melania Trump is 'diverting attention' and protecting 'those in power' after First Lady makes bombshell statement https://t.co/3Y4cgDA5EV — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 9, 2026 Epstein survivors rip into Melania Trump SOURCE: X/@DAILYMAIL

According to Gill, Maxwell, who is looking to get a Presidential pardon, might have crucial information on Epstein, which she claims she would disclose if she receives leniency. Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, recently revealed that his client is willing to reveal the truth about the s*x offender if she is granted clemency.

However, there is a big catch. If the files and information Maxwell claims to have under her possession are released by the government, she would lose any leverage over the President.

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“First and foremost, Ghislaine Maxwell, who Melania mentions by name in her statement, is actually holding a lot of cards and, as we know, has been angling for a pardon. She had appealed her conviction all the way up to the Supreme Court. And Trump's Justice Department was supposed to respond to it, but they postponed their response to her appeal twice before finally deciding to oppose her on it,” Gill added.

Jimmy Kimmel aired a photo of Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein together after the First Lady made a public address to say she's "never been friends with Epstein."



"While you’re explaining how much you didn’t know Epstein, any particular reason you can think of that he had a… pic.twitter.com/3IvaMIXSQ6 — Variety (@Variety) April 10, 2026 Source: X Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell resurfaces SOURCE; X/@VARIETY

The podcaster further explained, “I'll be keeping an eye out for potential Freedom of Information Act requests along with anything coming out in the Wall Street Journal in the coming days and weeks because I have a feeling Ghislaine Maxwell is using her case files, which she has tried to protect and keep under seal by filing a weird habeas petition after her case was already exhausted to the Supreme Court.”