Legendary Wrestler Brian Pillman's Wife, Melanie Pillman, Is Dead at 56
Over the course of roughly a decade working as a professional wrestler, Brian Pillman became one of the sport's most infamous names throughout the 1980s and '90s. Unfortunately, when he was at the top of his game at just 35 years old, Brian suffered a fatal heart attack, leaving behind an enduring legacy as a wrestler.
In the years since his passing, Melanie Pillman, Brian's wife of barely four years at the time of his death, has carried on his legacy in more ways than one. Unfortunately, Melanie has now also passed away, causing the wrestling world to reel at the shocking loss. With that being said, what was Melanie's cause of death? Keep reading for all of the known details as they currently stand.
What was Melanie Pillman's cause of death?
Melanie's passing was announced to the world by her son, Brian Pillman Jr., who took to Instagram and shared with fans what happened.
"Yesterday at approximately 1 p.m. my mother, Melanie Pillman, was pronounced dead," he wrote in the June 2, 2022, post.
Although Brian did not give a specific cause of death, he did state that Melanie's addiction struggles over the years had to do with her passing.
"Her death, while unexpected, was not surprising," he wrote. "Her lifestyle choices that dominated the better part of the last 25 years of her life had ultimately caught up with her."
He wrote, "I regret not trying harder to break her of her bad habits and help her get the help she needed." He also wrote that "she actually looked really healthy and sober" the last time he saw her.
To cap off his message, Brian wrote, "Thank you mom for bringing me into this world and for trying your absolute best. You were my No. 1 fan in wrestling and on Twitch."
Most recently, the family's story was recounted in Vice's Dark Side of the Ring. In it, Melanie and her son appear in the series to discuss Brian's legacy and untimely death. Melanie candidly touches on the struggles that she saw Brian enduring before his passing as well as what she has gone through in the time since his death.
Our thoughts are with the Pillman family as they navigate this difficult time.