Everything You Need to Know About the Frozen Pizza Recall Due to Metal Contamination The initial recall was made back on May 19, 2026. However, on June 9, 2026, the FDA reclassified the recall to Class II status. By Lea Vatenmakher Updated June 12 2026, 6:58 p.m. ET Source: Pexels / Furkan Alakoç

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has officially recalled a batch of frozen pizza due to metal contamination. While not the first or last FDA recall, the sheer size of the amount of possibly contaminated items makes this particular incident noteworthy.

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With over 160,000 pounds of frozen pizza products recalled, shoppers are worried they've been affected. Here's everything you need to know about the recall in question, to ensure everything in your kitchen is safe to consume.

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Everything you need to know about the frozen pizza recall due to metal contamination.

Surprisingly, the initial recall in question was actually made back on May 19, 2026. However, as recently as June 9, 2026, the FDA reclassified the recall to Class II status.

The FDA has three different classes, as its website explains. A Class I recall is "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." The other end of the spectrum is a Class III recall, which is "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences."

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A Class II recall, which is the frozen pizza recall's updated class, sits squarely in the middle in terms of potential danger. The FDA describes it as "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

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The specific frozen pizza in question is Rich Products Corp's Farm Rich Pizza Cheese Crunchers. The FDA warns that these products may contain metal pieces inside. They can be identified via: Lot number 003029976, UPC code 041322652256, and a "Best by" date of July 30, 2027. The official announcement states that "6,408 cases (160,200 lbs.)" have been affected.

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AllRecipes warns that the affected items have been sold in 21 states. They caution, "While no specific stores are listed in the announcement, this product is typically sold at local grocery stores and retailers including Walmart, Lidl, and Dollar General."

The states in question are as follows: In the South and Southeast, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas have the products in question. Folks in the Midwest, located in Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin, should check their frozen pizza boxes. As for the Northeast and West, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and California received the affected items.

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