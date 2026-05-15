Taco Bell Is Upgrading Its Mexican Pizza — And It’s Only Here for a Limited Time "Bro yes!" By Jennifer Farrington Published May 15 2026, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: Taco Bell

Taco Bell is putting a spin on its iconic Mexican Pizza, which disappeared from menus around the COVID era but made a return in 2022 due to high demand. According to a May 14, 2026 press release, a new Mexican Pizza flavor is on the horizon, though more twists are expected to follow.

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The first features Cantina Chicken, giving the Mexican Pizza an even more mouth-watering upgrade, but it will only be available for a limited time. Here’s everything to know about Taco Bell’s new Mexican Pizza, when to get it, and what else is coming.

Everything to know about Taco Bell's new Mexican Pizza.

Taco Bell is releasing a new Mexican Pizza, the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza, in May 2026. Active Taco Bell Rewards members will gain early access to this version beginning on May 19 via the app, before it makes its nationwide debut two days later on May 21.

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And that’s not all Taco Bell is rolling out. The fast food chain is also introducing an all-new Jalapeño Citrus Salsa Sauce Packet, which blends sweet and spicy flavors to add even more flavor to what the Cantina Chicken already brings to the table.

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The Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza was first teased at Live Más LIVE and only marks the beginning of Taco Bell’s continued tweaks to the fan-favorite item that customers can’t seem to get enough of. “The Mexican Pizza is iconic for a reason. It’s that perfect layering of crispy, saucy, cheesy nostalgia that fans have loved for years, so we didn’t want to reinvent it, we wanted to build on it,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, per the press release.

She added, “And because we know our fans are serious about sauce, we made sure the Jalapeño Citrus Salsa brings the extra spark that complements the Cantina menu.”

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What’s on the Taco Bell Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza, and how much does it cost?

The new, limited-time Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell includes slow-roasted Cantina chicken, black beans, and green chile sauce. It also features a three-cheese blend layered between crispy tortilla shells, then finished with shredded purple cabbage and pico de gallo, per the press release. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can also add a splash of the new Jalapeño Citrus Salsa on top.

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Speaking of the salsa, it’s made with real red jalapeños, guajillo chiles, and citrus to give it that perfect blend of sweet and spicy. In terms of pricing, the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza will cost $6.49 while it’s available, which seems pretty reasonable these days for the amount of food you're getting.

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When ordering the pizza, you’ll also get the limited-time Jalapeño Citrus and Avocado Verde salsa packets with each order, though only one packet is included with each pizza. However, you can add extra for $0.20 each a la carte if your heart desires more.