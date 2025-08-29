Taco Bell Brings Back Y2K Vibes With Limited-Time Menu Items
Remember the 7-Layer Burrito?
Nostalgia has always been a powerful marketing tool. Taco Bell has introduced a new menu that will take audiences straight into the past, with a selection of items that haven't been a part of the chain in more than 20 years.
For a limited time, customers will be able to get their hands on some vintage fan favorites — all priced at $3 or less. The full Decades Y2K Menu drops on September 9.
For decades, Taco Bell has continued to change its menu in order to keep audiences out of their comfort zones. The latest marketing stunt won't be the exception.
What's included in Taco Bell's Decades Y2K Menu? Here's what we know about the offerings that will keep the chain's enthusiasts coming back for more.
What is included in Taco Bell's Decades Y2K Menu?
According to USA Today, some of the food items that will be included as part of the Decades Y2K Menu include the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, the Double Decker Taco, and the 7-Layer Burrito. The Doritos dish switches the normal shell of the taco for one that tastes like the classic chips, providing customers with a fresh experience full of flavor.
The Decades Y2K Menu will also feature a Chili Cheese Burrito and a Caramel Apple Empanada, available for purchase at $2.99 each.
The Decades Y2K Menu is placed in a curious contrast when compared to the restaurant's modern offerings. In recent years, the company has attempted to delight customers with Steak Cheesy Street Chalupas, the Mexican Pizza, and the Cheesy Gordita Crunch.
Drinks will also be a part of the Taco Bell celebration.
Drinks have always been a fundamental icon on the Taco Bell menu. From the Baja Blast to the Wild Strawberry Freeze, the restaurant has come up with different ways to complement its food offerings. The Decades Y2K Menu will bring back the Aguas Refrescas in three different presentations, including strawberry passion fruit, dragonfruit berry, and mango peach.
Other vintage drinks that will be coming back to life are the Rockstar Energy Refrescas and the Refresca Freeze.
All of these items will be available for purchase at different prices. For example, the Rockstar Energy Refrescas is listed at $4.49, while the Refresca Freeze will only cost $3.99. The pricing may be higher than what can usually be expected from Taco Bell, but customers might think it's worth it considering how these drinks haven't been seen in many years.
The Y2K Menu arrived during a profitable time for Taco Bell. According to QSR, the restaurants performed better than the other assets owned by Yum!, including Pizza Hut and Kentucky Fried Chicken.
As the menu continues to diversify, Taco Bell has a good chance of staying one of the most beloved fast food businesses in America.