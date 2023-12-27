Home > We Tried That We Tried That: Taco Bell's Double Berry Freeze Is Here for a Limited Time Taco Bell rolled out a new frozen beverage called the Double Berry Freeze. And before you taste it, we tried it out to see if it might wow customers. By Chrissy Bobic Dec. 27 2023, Published 10:41 a.m. ET Source: Taco Bell

I think we're all in agreement that there is little that Taco Bell can do that would deter die hard customers. Usually, that's because the fast food chain rolls out new takes on menu items that need a bit of a refresher, and most of the time, the new flavors work. This time, though, it's a beverage, and we tried the Double Berry Freeze from Taco Bell to see if the restaurant's drink menu needed this upgrade.

Just like it's not unheard of for Taco Bell to come out with new menu items in the form of fancied up tacos or quesadillas, the drink menu is no stranger to change. And, although this frozen beverage is a step above bringing back the much-loved Baja Blast, it's still not too "out there" for most customers to try themselves at some point. At least, before it's no longer part of the menu.

We tried Taco Bell's Double Berry Freeze.

If you're getting a feeling of deja vu, you probably aren't the only one. Way back in 2020, Taco Bell rolled out the Midnight Berry Freeze, and it looked pretty similar to this new frozen drink. At the time, the temporary Midnight Berry Freeze was said to have tasted like blue raspberry mixed with blackberry. And the taste with this one isn't too far off, though it does have its own flavor profile.

The Double Berry Freeze also has blue raspberry in it, but instead of blackberry syrup, the drink has strawberry added to it. The result? Something sweet and almost sour, but not too overpowering. It's sort of like what you might imagine a blue raspberry Icee and a cherry-flavored one would taste like, if mixed together with something tart mixed in.

And, although the frozen drink came out in December of all months for a cold drink, Taco Bell is sort of known for doing its own thing and reaping the benefits of a dedicated customer / fan base. Like I said, it's hard for Taco Bell to go wrong.

How long is the Double Berry Freeze at Taco Bell?