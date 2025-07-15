Taco Bell Is Introducing New Mocktails and "Doubling Down" on Beverages Taco Bell's new mocktails are the beginning of an investment in beverages. By Joseph Allen Published July 15 2025, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: Taco Bell

Going to Taco Bell for authentic Mexican food is inadvisable, but if you know what you're getting, Taco Bell can be just what the doctor ordered. The fast food chain has reinvented its menu a number of times over the years, and the latest revamp appears to be all about mocktails.

Taco Bell is introducing a number of new beverages to its lineup of drinks, including some mocktails. Here's what we know about their new beverage lineup.

Source: Taco Bell

What are the new mocktails now available at Taco Bell?

Taco Bell's new move into introducing mocktails is designed to compete with other fast food chains that have started to offer more drink options. There are six new options, and they're set to roll out in just a few weeks. Here's a rundown of each of the drinks, per Taco Bell's own website:

- "Refresca Freeze: Taco Bell’s newest Freeze is a frozen take on the Refresca line-up, featuring real freeze-dried fruit pieces, and turns up Strawberry Lime flavor for maximum cool down. - "Agua Refrescas: A Taco Bell twist on the beloved Mexican beverage, mixed with real freeze-dried fruit pieces** and green tea to provide a subtle boost of caffeine (52mg per beverage). These vibrant drinks are available in Strawberry Passionfruit, Dragonfruit Berry, and Mango Peach. - "Rockstar Energy® Refrescas: "Fans can turn up the energy with a Pineapple Lime or Tropical Punch RockstarEnergy® Refresca — flavors curated exclusively for Taco Bell. With 200mg of caffeine, each drink delivers a delicious boost of energy."

Taco Bell is "doubling down" on beverages.

"We’re seeing today that people, especially younger consumers, are reaching for refreshing drinks as part of their lifestyle, whether it’s for energy or a sweet treat throughout the day," Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, said in a statement. "So, we’re making big investments to become the ultimate beverage stop where our fans can expect to see the same bold, unexpected creativity in their cups as they do on their plates."

If that wasn't enough of an investment in the beverage side of things, Taco Bell is also launching 30 more Live Mas Cafes at various Taco Bell locations around the country, which essentially serve as pop-up beverage locations. So it seems Taco Bell is serious about investing more in beverages and is putting their time where their mouth is.

While they'll still be serving plenty of food, these new beverage options are something that has become common at a variety of fast food locations, in part because people seem to love getting the chance to order a fancy treat, especially in the summer. While the rollout for these new drinks will vary by location, it's clear that they are coming nationwide.