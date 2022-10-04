Taco Bell Is Apologizing for Its Breakfast Menu With Help From Pete Davidson

Taco Bell is officially acknowledging that some of the items on its breakfast menu, which included a Naked Egg Taco and a Waffle Taco, were a bit too much.

“We honestly over-innovated in breakfast,” Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s chief brand officer, said during an interview with CNN. “When you look at today’s consumer and the [fast food] breakfast business, it’s about familiarity and it’s about comfort.”