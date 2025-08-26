After Revealing Details About His Personal Life, Many Want to Know Who Crumbl Founder Sawyer Hemsley Is Dating Founded in 2017 by cousins Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan, Crumbl cookies are known for their large size, soft texture, and generous toppings. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 26 2025, 4:01 p.m. ET Source: YouTube: @Crumbl

If you are a cookie fan or just happen to have a sweet tooth in general, then you are likely very aware of the popular cookie brand Crumbl, which quickly became a viral fan-favorite. Founded in 2017 by cousins Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan, Crumbl cookies are known for their large size, soft texture and generous amount of toppings that have fans anticipating new flavors week-to-week.

Company co-founder Sawyer Hemsley recently shared a very personal update about his life that now has fans wanting to know more about his dating and relationships.

Many want to know who Crumbl founder Sawyer Hemsley is dating.

In a lengthy Instagram post posted on Monday, Aug. 25, Sawyer officially came out as gay. His revelation immediately led to some fans speculating and wanting to know who he is dating. As of now, Sawyer has not revealed if he is currently in a relationship or if he remains single. The response to his coming-out post was filled with positive comments from fans who praised his courage to share his truth. To date, Crumbl currently has 1,071 stores throughout the United States, with additional locations in Canada and Puerto Rico, per the company’s website.

Sawyer spoke about his journey to share his sexuality with the world.

“Over the past little while, there have been people online trying to define me, twist things, and share conversations in ways that feel harmful,” Sawyer’s post began. “Instead of letting others write my story, I want to share it in my own words.” “The truth is, over the past few years I’ve come to understand and accept that I’m gay,” he continued. “It’s taken me a long time to really process this part of myself and even longer to feel comfortable enough to say it out loud.”

“For most of my life, I didn’t have the clarity to answer the questions or respond to the rumors,” his message read. “Coming to terms with it has been overwhelming and, at times, scary — but it has also brought me peace, joy, and authenticity that I wouldn’t trade for anything.”

“I grew up with values and beliefs that I still deeply love and respect, which made this journey more complicated,” Sawyer shared of his upbringing. “But I remain grateful for my foundation, even as I’ve worked to embrace this truth about myself.” “I know some people may have questions or even judgments, but my hope is that kindness, empathy, and love will lead the way,” he wrote. “I’ve learned so much through this process — about strength, compassion, and the importance of living authentically.”