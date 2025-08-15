Where Can You Get the Harry Potter Krispy Kreme Donuts? Find out How to Get a Taste Originally founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has become one of the most recognized brands in the country. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 15 2025, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Fast food companies have a long history of creating themed products with other major brands to give fans a double dose of what they love. Legendary donut chain Krispy Kreme recently announced that it is dropping a line of donuts that are sure to send Harry Potter fans into overdrive. Find out how (and when) you can get your hands on this limited edition treat.

Originally founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has become one of the most recognized brands in the country with 1,400 locations throughout the United States.

Where can you get the Krispy Kreme Harry Potter donuts?

On Aug. 18, Krispy Kreme fans can officially try the five new donuts from the brand inspired by Harry Potter’s Hogwarts. The Harry Potter: Houses of Hogwarts x Krispy Kreme Collection honors the four houses — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw — and the last donut in the collection appears to resemble the Sorting Hat, according to PEOPLE.

The Gryffindor house donut has an unglazed outer shell with cookie butter-flavored cream, and then it's dipped in red icing and Biscoff cookie crumble and topped with golden icing drizzles and the Gryffindor crest, per the outlet.

The Slytherin donut is perfect for the Draco Malfoy fans, with its chocolate and green buttercream-topped glazed shell and a chocolate cookie sugar blend topped with the Slytherin crest.

The unglazed donut filled with brown butter toffee-flavored custard and dipped with yellow icing, is the Hufflepuff offering — which is also drizzled with chocolate and cookie crunch and finished with the badger emblem. Boasting an original glazed donut dipped in blueberry-flavored icing, the Ravenclaw is also topped with sprinkles and its own house emblem.

Finally, the Sorting Hat donuts are all chocolate frosting dipped with gold stars and a gold Sorting Hat sitting atop. However, each donut distinguishes itself courtesy of a different filling color that corresponds to one of the house colors. It should be noted that the Sorting Hats are sold separately from the House donuts.

In summer 2025, Krispy Kreme fans were questioning if the company was in danger of folding.

Like many brands throughout the last few years, Krispy Kreme has experienced financial struggles. Per Business NC, the North Carolina-based company’s first-quarter revenue sank 15.3 percent to $375.2 million in the first half of 2025. However, Krispy Kreme assured customers that it is not going out of business anytime soon.

“In this challenging macro environment, we are prioritizing paying down debt and deleveraging our balance sheet, generating positive cash flow and pursuing only profitable growth based on sustainable revenue streams,” said company CEO Josh Charlesworth, according to the outlet.

