Fans of Papa Johns' Garlic Sauce Eagerly Await Bottle Release Date This new sauce will be available in 14-ounce squeezable bottles. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 15 2026, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @papajohns // X / @amyjamesradio

Much to Papa Johns' fans' delight, the pizza chain has finally announced a release date for its iconic garlic sauce bottle! Officially called Papa Johns Garlic Flavored Sauce, the product is described as bringing a "bold, buttery, garlic" taste to one's pizza, while being both gluten and dairy-free, so everyone can enjoy it.

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Naturally, fans are wondering where the new sauce flavor can be purchased, how it will be packaged, and what people have to say about its release. Luckily, we have all the updates.

Source: Instagram / @mikid1987

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What is the release date for Papa Johns garlic sauce bottles, and where can people buy them?

As of May 13, 2026, Papa Johns' website has promised that the product will be available this coming summer. Walmart, Kroger, Albertson’s, Safeway, and H-E-B have all been listed as participating stores. A reimagined version of Papa Johns' classic Special Garlic Dipping Sauce, this new sauce will be available in 14-ounce squeezable bottles.

To help create hype, Papa Johns has made a webpage of suggested ways to use the sauce (heated in the microwave), and some recipes it can be used in. The latter includes dishes such as Garlic and Herb Toasted Bread, Lemon Garlic Grilled Chicken, Garlic and Rosemary Potatoes, and Steak Marinade, among others.

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Papa Johns' Vice President of Culinary Mark Gabrovic shared with excited fans, "Our Special Garlic Dipping Sauce is one of the most iconic flavors in our brand, and our fans have a deep connection to it. Our goal was to take that bold, buttery garlic flavor fans love and reimagine it for life beyond pizza night."

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He continued to hype up the product by saying, "Inspired by the flavors of our Special Garlic Dipping Sauce, this new Garlic Flavored Sauce delivers a rich, crave worthy garlic experience that’s best served warm and is ready to dip, drizzle, or cook with at home."

People are getting ready for the new product's release.

Papa Johns' announcement has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm. On an Instagram post about the sauce, one person commented, "Oh, how I have waited for this day." ' Another foodie asked, "Will it come in gallon jugs too? Asking for a friend." A third person requested, "They should do the spicy garlic, though." Someone else announced, "Looks like I’m taking a trip to Walmart." Meanwhile, another person simply wrote, "Game changer — not gonna lie."

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I feel bad for the Papa John’s franchisees, this is a selling point to their pizza. They probably won’t get any of this revenue and will lose biz bc of it. Other competitors sauces aren’t even close but now, I can have Domino’s 🍕with the OG Papa John’s Garlic Sauce. Bad move…… https://t.co/whthDC8y02 — McFranchisee (@McFranchisee) May 13, 2026

The public's excitement seems to echo the pizza chain's claims that their Special Garlic Dipping Sauce is "Beloved, endlessly talked about, and the must‑have part of every Papa Johns order." The announcement continues to assure foodies that, "Papa Johns is finally answering the call with a bottled sauce designed to capture the crave‑worthy flavor that has fueled Papa Johns fandom for decades."