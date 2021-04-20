Method Man and Redman Are Prepared to Bring 4/20 Vibes in Verzuz Battle

In the hip-hop world, not too many groups can find lasting success, but Method Man and Redman continue to surpass expectations. Not only have they played a role in shifting the culture with timeless bops, they have impacted the film industry with iconic roles, like when Method Man (real name: Clifford Smith) played Silas P. Silas opposite Redman (real name: Reginald Noble)'s Jamal King in 2001's How High.

Since Method Man and Redman have become something of a package deal in the entertainment industry, many people have long wondered if the two MCs are related. After all, they do have similar names and an incredibly close relationship. So, are the two rappers blood relatives? Read on as we fill in the blanks.

Method Man and Redman refer to one another as brothers, but they are not related.

If you’re a fan of hip-hop, then you're privy to the fact that many entertainers happen to be related. There's the Migos, Chance the Rapper and Taylor Bennett, and even GZA, RZA, and ODB (who helped create the Wu-Tang Clan), among many more. But when it comes to Method Man and Redman, that’s not the case. Their friendship blossomed after they were paired together by their label.

According to Ambrosia For Heads , the two first linked up in the mid-1990s — although they'd known each other for years prior — to tour with one another. And after seeing the chemistry they shared musically, the duo was born.

While still a member of the Wu-Tang Clan, Method Man created three albums with Redman: Blackout in 1999, How High: The Soundtrack in 2001, and Blackout 2 in 2009. While the follow-up to their first album came out 10 years after its debut, they both performed extremely well on the hip-hop charts, made it to the Top 10, and sold millions of records worldwide. What's more, the How High album became their second platinum-certified project as a group.

