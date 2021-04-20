Method Man and Redman Are Prepared to Bring 4/20 Vibes in Verzuz Battle

Method Man and Redman Are Prepared to Bring 4/20 Vibes in Verzuz BattleBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 20 2021, Published 1:51 p.m. ET
In the hip-hop world, not too many groups can find lasting success, but Method Man and Redman continue to surpass expectations. Not only have they played a role in shifting the culture with timeless bops, they have impacted the film industry with iconic roles, like when Method Man (real name: Clifford Smith) played Silas P. Silas opposite Redman (real name: Reginald Noble)'s Jamal King in 2001's How High.
Since Method Man and Redman have become something of a package deal in the entertainment industry, many people have long wondered if the two MCs are related. After all, they do have similar names and an incredibly close relationship. So, are the two rappers blood relatives? Read on as we fill in the blanks.
Method Man and Redman refer to one another as brothers, but they are not related.
If you’re a fan of hip-hop, then you're privy to the fact that many entertainers happen to be related. There's the Migos, Chance the Rapper and Taylor Bennett, and even GZA, RZA, and ODB (who helped create the Wu-Tang Clan), among many more. But when it comes to Method Man and Redman, that’s not the case. Their friendship blossomed after they were paired together by their label.
According to Ambrosia For Heads, the two first linked up in the mid-1990s — although they'd known each other for years prior — to tour with one another. And after seeing the chemistry they shared musically, the duo was born.
While still a member of the Wu-Tang Clan, Method Man created three albums with Redman: Blackout in 1999, How High: The Soundtrack in 2001, and Blackout 2 in 2009. While the follow-up to their first album came out 10 years after its debut, they both performed extremely well on the hip-hop charts, made it to the Top 10, and sold millions of records worldwide.
What's more, the How High album became their second platinum-certified project as a group.
Redman & Method Man | How High pic.twitter.com/QqnvTyOwgH— HipHopHotspot (@HipHopxHotspot) April 20, 2021
The duo also took advantage of their star power by touring with some of the greatest names in hip-hop such as Jay-Z, Nas, Busta Rhymes, and many other greats. They even took their talents to the film industry by starring in the 4/20-friendly film How High, which many people consider to be a classic.
While they haven’t released a new album in over 10 years, the duo continued to crank out various mixtapes to keep their fans satisfied.
In honor of 4/20, Method Man and Redman will face off in a Verzuz battle.
Throughout the pandemic, Verzuz has become a form of refuge for hip-hop, R&B, and soul music fans who are unable to see their favorite stars in concert.
Perfecting the art of the at-home concert experience, Verzuz has allowed the world to give these stars their flowers while reminiscing and sharing their hits with the world. And now, Method Man and Redman will be stepping up to the plate.
It goes without saying that the duo is known as the cool stoners in the hip-hop game. So, it’s only right that the two rappers come together to give fans a 4/20 show, courtesy of Verzuz.
Happy 420!! #VERZUZ with @therealredman and @methodman tonight! 8PM ET. pic.twitter.com/F2Y7fwOy9r— Verzuz (@verzuzonline) April 20, 2021
While the idea of Verzuz is to battle to see who has the best hits, Method Man and Redman's show will be nothing more than a celebration. And since their longtime label mate DMX just recently passed away, fans can also expect the duo to pay homage to the star.
So, if you’re ready to enjoy a night of hits while having a stoner experience, Method Man and Redman’s Verzuz battle will deliver. In other words, this battle will definitely be one for the history books!