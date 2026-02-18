'Summer House' Star Mia Calabrese Had a Boyfriend and a Reality TV Past Before She Joined the Show "He's a Virgo. That's everything you need to know." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 18 2026, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Whenever a Bravo show like Summer House brings in a newbie, the only thing fans are more curious about other than who that new cast member is, is who they are dating outside of the show. When Mia Calabrese joined the cast for Season 10, she did so with a boyfriend at home, full of support and excitement for her.

So, who is Mia's boyfriend outside of Summer House? His name is Scott, and he isn't part of the show. From what Mia tells the others, he isn't attached to reality TV at all, and his work keeps him on the move at times. Since Mia has a boyfriend, it means she probably isn't going to be tempted by a romance on the show, and now, viewers want tea on this relationship.

Who is Mia Calabrese's boyfriend on 'Summer House'?

Mia explains on Summer House that her boyfriend, Scott, is "back and forth" between New York and Florida because he is opening a restaurant in Miami. However, she also says that she thinks Scott could be "the one" for her. Hey, if she stays the course and remains part of Summer House, they might even get their wedding included in a season.

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, though, there are other questions about the mysterious Scott, including whether he even plans to be on the show with Mia. While Scott isn't a cast member, Mia told The Daily Dish that he is going to be in a few episodes of Season 10. However, his busy career as a restaurateur is a small point of contention for the couple.

Mia tells producers on Summer House that Scott is "the hardest working man" she knows. That work ethic does drive her a little mad at times, though. She admits that he "travels all the time for work." Because of that, they don't see each other as often as Mia would like. But Scott is also supportive of her joining the Bravo series, and that's important to her too.

Mia's Instagram is bare of Scott, but it looks like she uses social media for her real estate business and for selfies and occasional trips with friends. Could this be because Scott isn't in her life anymore? She hasn't shared as much, so as far as we're concerned, Mia and her boyfriend are still together.

Mia Calabrese was also in 'Selling the Hamptons.'