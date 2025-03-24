Congresswoman Mia Love Worked in Politics for More Than 15 Years — What Was Her Net Worth? Mia Love got into politics because she truly wanted to change the world around her. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated March 24 2025, 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@repmialove

When it comes to the proverbial American Dream, Congresswoman Mia Love embodied what that means for so many people. She was the daughter of immigrant parents who came to the United States from Haiti in 1974. They arrived within a few months of each other, with only 10 dollars to their name, per The Salt Lake Tribune. Mia's father was very proud of the fact that he started from nothing and was able to provide a good life for his family.

Although she was raised Catholic, Mia converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is how she met her husband. Despite starting life in the arts, as a musical theater performer, Mia found her way to politics. When a California court case sought to remove "under God" from the Pledge of Allegiance, that was the push Mia needed. She passed away in March 2025 after a long career in politics. What was her net worth? Here's what we know.

Mia Love's net worth is indicative of a life in politics.

According to Open Secrets, as of 2017 Congresswoman Love had a net worth of $246,007. Before she started in politics, Mia worked in the corporate world before becoming a flight attendant with Continental Airlines from 1997 to 1998, per The Ripon Forum. In 2003 she was elected to the Saratoga Springs City Council in Utah and was the first female Haitian-American elected official in the state.

Net worth: $246,007

Mia spent six years on the council before she decided to run for mayor of Saratoga Springs. She defeated Jeff Francom and served from 2010 to 2014. Her first run at Congress came in 2012, but ended in a loss. Two years later Mia tried again. In April 2014 Mia won the Republican nomination for the 4th congressional district at the Utah Republican Convention. Ultimately, she won by more than 7,000 votes and became the first Black Republican woman voted into Congress.

After leaving Congress in 2019, Mia became a commentator at CNN. In a post to X (formerly Twitter), shared by KUTV, Mia said, "My time in Congress has ended but the chance to engage Americans is only beginning — I'm excited to join CNN to offer a different, principled and unleashed perspective." Two years later Mia became the national outreach director for the Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University.