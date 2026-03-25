Is Michael B. Jordan's Response to Kim Kardashian's Alleged Advances Real? Here's What We Know The posts attributed to the two celebrities are snarky. By Niko Mann Published March 25 2026, 2:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Sinners star Michael B. Jordan are celebrating his win for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 98th Academy Awards, and a certain reality TV star reportedly added her two cents on social media. A flirty post on X attributed to Kim Kardashian reportedly received a "No thanks, I'm good" response from the movie star. The post attributed to Kim on X about Michael winning the award read, "He deserves it. And is he single? Asking for a friend," per Newsweek.

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Michael's reported response went scorched earth on the reality TV star and referenced her long-running affection for successful Black men in the process. "I’m good. Every time a successful Black man is winning, somehow you try to insert yourself into the moment and shift the narrative," read the post. "Not happening here. I worked too hard for this to turn into something else. Respectfully … Keep me out of it." Ouch! But is the post real?

Source: Mega

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Is Michael B. Jordan's response to Kim Kardashian real?

Kim allegedly responded to Michael's "I'm good" post by replying, "lol it was just a compliment… not everything has to be that deep." The posts were shared on Facebook with the caption, "Kim Kardashian responds after Michael B. Jordan rejects her…After Michael publicly said 'I’m good' and called out people trying to 'insert themselves into the moment,' Kim fired back ... 'lol it was just a compliment… not everything has to be that deep.'"

"People are split," it continued. "Some say she was just showing love. Others think she tried to play it off after getting curved publicly. Either way… that exchange got awkward FAST." However, none of the posts attributed to Michael and Kim are real. It would seem that after the post was shared on the X account HoopsCrave, it went viral on Instagram, Threads, and Facebook. The posts were viewed millions of times, and folks thought Kim was shooting her shot at the successful Oscar winner.

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However, folks were triggered by the posts, and before they were revealed as fake, fans left comments about the posts that shared their unfiltered opinions. "Run, it's the devil," replied one user on Facebook. "Sounds like a narcissist to me… Michael B dodged a big one there. He is 1000 percent right though. They always trying to steal their moment." Another added, "She LITERALLY asked if he was single and home boy did not fall for her trap." "He shut her up real quick," noted another.

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Kim is reportedly dating British racing drive Lewis Hamilton. The duo has been photographed together in Japan, as well as Europe, and they were also both at a New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colo. According to Elle, Michael was once friendly with Kim's little sister, Kendall Jenner. He spoke about the dating rumor to GQ back in 2015.

Good morning to Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan.



(via Getty Video)https://t.co/zypNVjcuYS pic.twitter.com/RzlGR07QvX — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026

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“It’s the world we live in,” he said. “They see white and black. I don’t. Kendall’s a friend of mine, you know. I don’t know her, like, that well, but I know her enough. People’s perspective on that is what it is. I don’t f---king know. I don’t live my life to make other people happy. It’s so weird, though, right?"