North West Shocks the Internet (Again) With an Icy New Grill Fans say Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter is entering her "King Kylie era." IYKYK. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 26 2025, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@northwest

While the Kardashians have left a fortune for their children and future generations, they've also passed down their ability to keep the world's attention. For instance, Kim Kardashian, who, in many circles, is praised for her contributions to the now highly profitable influencer culture, has passed down some of her starpower to her and Kanye West's kids: North West, Psalm West, Saint West, and Chicago West.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim's eldest, North, has clearly inherited her mother's ability to, as her father, Kanye West's song says, "get the people going." Many who have watched the celebrity tot grow up are now seeing her fashion and beauty choices evolve as she gets older. In December 2025, North showed off another style choice, this time with some likely expensive teeth jewelry.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

North West flaunted a diamond shark teeth grill on her Instagram account.

On Christmas Day 2025, North posted an Instagram carousel of her testing out her new grill. In the photo of her with the grill, she posed next to famed Houston-based jeweler Johnny Dang and rocked her grill while smiling for the camera. North also rocked long teal acrylic nails. In a closeup image from the carousel, she wore a matching teal ring as her family's Christmas tree served as a backdrop.

Underneath, North's photo slideshow, she received tons of support from her fans and some of her celebrity relatives and friends, including several heart emojis from Erykah Badu and a sweet comment from her cousin, Alabama Barker, who simply wrote, "Ate." "SHE'S IN HER KING KYLIE ERA," one fan exclaimed. "I know a diva when I see one," another shared. "North is exactly who she thinks she is," a third fan declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, there were also several negative comments. However, many of them were removed due to restrictions set on her Instagram account.

Article continues below advertisement

North West joined Instagram in December 2025.

North's grill reveal came just days after she made her Instagram debut. On Dec. 20, 2025, she posted her very first Instagram photo on her own account. The post was a blurry image of her holding up two peace signs and was simply captioned, "first post."

North's Instagram bio stated her account is run by her parents. However, her father, Ye, has been open about his objections regarding her social media activity. In 2022, the "Heartless" rapper said in the 2022 video, "Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim, and I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing." The message came after North posted a TikTok with her cousin, Penelope Disick, North and Kim’s joint TikTok account, which they launched in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am her father,” he continued. “I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something. I said, ‘I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney.’ I have a say so.”