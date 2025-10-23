Kim Kardashian Revealed She Had a Brain Aneurysm Amid “Stress” From Kanye West Divorce "Why is this happening to me?” the SKIMS CEO asked while opening up about her health scare on 'The Kardashians.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 23 2025, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

While Kim Kardashian has been criticized for her role in shaping society's beauty standards within the last few decades, she doesn't mind sharing her imperfections or vulnerable side with her massive fanbase. During the Season 7 premiere of her and her family's Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, the mother of four got candid about a health scare she shockingly kept out of the public eye.

Article continues below advertisement

In the premiere, which aired on the streamer on Oct. 22, 2025, Kim revealed she suffered a brain aneurysm and opened up about what could've led to the health scare. Here's what to know.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian's brain aneurysm stunned her family.

According to an extended preview trailer clip that was shared during The Kardashians Season 7 premiere, Kim is seen lying on a hospital bed preparing for an MRI. The SKIMS CEO is also heard telling her family that the doctors discovered an aneurysm, but confirmed it was a minor one. “There’s like a little aneurysm,” Kim stated. The news unsurprisingly stunned her family, with Kourtney Kardashian replying with, "Whoa."

In another scene, Kim cries while being surrounded by her family and is visibly upset by how her emotional state impacted her health. "Why is this happening to me?” she asks.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Kim Kardashian said her aneurysm was prompted by "stress" amid her divorce from Kanye West.

After sharing the news of her aneurysm, Kim tells her family that her doctors told her, "'It’s just stress.’” According to the Cleveland Clinic, ongoing stress can be a significant factor in raising someone's blood pressure, which can lead to an aneurysm rupturing. Anyone who has followed Kim's tumultuous divorce from her ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West, knows she has endured multiple stressful moments, which she discussed in the Season 7 premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

During the premiere, Kim shared that the drama between her and Kanye before and after their 2022 divorce might have affected her physical health more than she realized. She revealed how their issues caused her psoriasis to flare up years after she decided to end the marriage. "I haven’t had psoriasis since I’ve gotten a divorce and it just started coming back,” Kim said in a confessional, showing multiple red rashes. "Anytime I feel like things.”

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

“I was pretty tested I will say,” she continued. "Very tested I have psoriasis again. I felt it, I felt more stressed, probably because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect. My kids are involved now.” While Kim said during the premiere that she hoped she and Kanye — who share children North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago —could have a healthy divorce and co-parenting relationship, she confirmed that wasn't the case. In April 2025, the rapper accused Kim of keeping him away from their kids, a claim she also addressed on her show.

"It’s very confusing cause it will be all this talk on the internet that I’m keeping the kids,” the All's Fair star explained. “He’s never once called an asked. And then I’ll wake up and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids. So, it’s just like when it’s not true and not rational I just have to like I can’t engage all the time.” “It’s a divorce, not a kidnapping,” Kim added. “We haven’t left. We’re in the same spot. We have the same address so he’s knows where his kids are at.”