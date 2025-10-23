North West’s Fake Face Tattoos and Piercings Prompted Fans To Drag Mom Kim Kardashian Kim and Ye's eldest child is known for expressing herself through fashion. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 23 2025, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@kimandnorth/Mega

Kim’s parenting style with her and Kanye “Ye” West’s four children — North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago – has been scrutinized by the public and even her ex. As the world watches her kids grow up, plenty have judged her for seemingly allowing North to wear whatever she wants. Many felt called to drag her even further after Kim’s eldest debuted several stunning new additions to her face.

North West rocked fake face tattoos on TikTok, and the internet couldn’t handle it.

In October 2025, several photos surfaced of North sharing her bold look with her and her mom’s millions of TikTok followers. The content was from a concert outing she had with her friends, which included them taking a private jet, because, if you haven’t noticed by now, North is richer than most of us.

The photo carousel included the celebrity tween posing with her friends, all wearing matching braided hairstyles with bright-colored hair woven in. North picked out blue hair for hers, while her friends wore green and pink, respectively. The friends also appeared to be wearing colored contacts that matched their colored hair, glittery nail polish, and multiple face tattoos. Additionally, the group wore matching Henna tattoos on their arms.

North’s TikTok sparked controversy, as Kim seemed to anticipate when she turned off the post’s comments. Still, social media commenters didn’t pass up a moment to judge the mother-daughter duo on other platforms, even though all of North’s tattoos, including the Henna art, were fake. “What is HAPPENING to North?!!!!” a concerned commenter asked underneath @meyechelgossips’ report on her tattoos. “I mean, why is anyone surprised!!! Look at who her mother is,” another scolded.

According to The Daily Mail, amid the backlash against Kim, a resurfaced video of her ex, Ye, slamming her for posting a clip of their then-8-year-old child lip-synching to Machine Gun Kelly's song “Emo Girl” while wearing black makeup in March 2022. The rapper’s rant came a month after he claimed Kim was making North post on TikTok against her will, which the Hulu star vehemently denied hours later, stating in a since-deleted Instagram story, “Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

Surprisingly, the opinions on North’s face tattoos weren’t all bad.

Although many social media users disapproved of North’s fake-tattooed look, others said both she and her mom didn’t deserve this digital lashing. Multiple commenters noted that the look was likely inspired by Halloween 2025 or was simply an expression of North’s personal style. The commenters also slammed Kim and North’s critics, stating North’s tattoos and colorful hair aren’t much different than how most kids dress at her age.

“ALLLLL of us were finding ourselves at that age, emo phase, taking mom’s heels phase, makeup phase, etc. Only difference is SHE GOT MONEYYYYYZZZZ,” one TikTok user wrote. “Did y’all not want to explore & express yourselves at her age?” another asked the oldheads. “I used to buy 50-cent tattoos out of the machine,” a third user recalled.

The discussions surrounding North’s personal style and Kim’s approach to raising her came a week after the SKIMS CEO defended another one of her daughter’s controversial looks. During her interview on Call Her Daddy, Kim addressed the scrutiny she received for allowing North to wear a corset and miniskirt while they were on vacation in Rome in the summer of 2025.

“It’s really hard and it’s really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things,” Kim explained to host Alex Cooper. “But then my daughter tries to wear it, and then I’m like, ‘okay, we’re never wearing that again.’ Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”