Blac Chyna Hints at Dating Rob Kardashian Again Years After Their Tumultuous Split "I know that's right...he's a good man Savannah," one fan said of the co-parents possibly getting back together.

Throughout their fame, the Kardashian-Jenner family has given us almost too much information regarding their personal lives. Since the mid-2000s, many of their paramours have come and gone, and their reality shows Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians have shown most of them during their over two-decade reality reign.

While plenty of the Kar-Jenners' exes have left their stunning buildings, the ones they co-parent with have a much more challenging time staying away. One of the more memorable forever members of the family is Angela "Blac Chyna" White, who shares a child with Rob Kardashian. Although they weren't together long, Chyna and Rob dated long enough to welcome their daughter, Dream, have a short engagement, and an eventual breakup that led to her suing Rob's entire family.

Fortunately, people change for the better. The exes have seemingly reunited, and, according to Chyna, it feels so good. Here's the scoop.

Are Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian back together?

In October 2025, Chyna delivered some random news that was almost as unbelievable as the rest of the year. She posted an Instagram carousel of her posing in a white outfit outdoors as a white Ferrari. The chic photos were followed by a caption where Chyna stunned us all by tagging Rob with an affectionate message. "This love is forever," she wrote, followed by an infinity emoji.

Chyna's post didn't include any photos of Rob, but the former reality star made sure that the world knew what was up. He liked the post, causing the model's fanbase to root for them even more. "I know that’s right...he’s a good man Savannah," one commenter cheered underneath the post. "The caption got my mouth dropped to the floor," another said. "Timing is everything, God makes no mistakes," a third user commented.

Although Chyna and Rob seemed to be soft launching a reprise of their romance, according to a source from Page Six, that doesn't seem to be the case. The source claimed that the exes aren't together, at least not officially.

Why did Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian break up?

Chyna and Rob's reunion could break the internet as easily as their coupling did in 2015. At the time, their relationship was scandalous for several reasons. Chyna, who was once close friends with Rob's older sister Kim Kardashian, dated him after his younger sister, Kylie Jenner, started dating her first baby daddy, Tyga. We must remind everyone that Kylie was 17 when she began a relationship with a then-24-year-old Tyga.

Despite Rob and Chyna developing a romance that was way too close to home, they welcomed Dream in November 2016, seven months before they were engaged. The pair ended in early 2017, and, Chyna obtained a restraining order against Rob that July after he leaked explicit images of her on social media. In 2022, she mentioned her ex's actions during a $140 million defamation lawsuit against Rob's mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim, Kylie, and Khloe Kardashian. A judge ruled in the Kar-Jenners' favor.

Years after their legal disputes, Chyna and Rob maintained a co-parenting elationship for their daughter. However, according to Chyna's October 2025 appearance at the Los Angeles Women’s Expo, she confirmed they were working on building whay she felt could last forever.

“We’re just going with the flow,” Chyna said after explaining her and Rob had been "healing" offline. “And if it’s God’s [will] then it will be something.” “We’re just taking our time. I’m excited,” she added. “He’s my person. I just gotta work on myself, and he’s gotta work on himself."