Fans Say Kim Kardashian "Failed" North West After the Preteen Debuted Bleached Eyebrows

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian works hard to give her four children whatever their hearts desire. The Kardashians star openly supports her children evolving into their own people, especially her eldest daughter, North West.

As the first child of Kim and Kanye West's, it's not surprising that North likes to switch up her style from time to time. However, much like her famous family, fans have had a lot to say about her style, including her decision to bleach her eyebrows. Here's the scoop.

North West's shared her bleached eyebrow look on TikTok.

In December 2025, North recorded a TikTok on her and Kim's account. The video included them lip-syncing "Scai" from оригинальный звук. As the mother-daughter duo sing to the camera, North showed off her eyebrows, which were bleached white. The celebrity kid also rocked bright blue hair, which was straightened down to her back.

North was also spotted out with her bleached eyebrows during a night out in Malibu with her mom on Dec. 14, which is likely where the TikTok was from, too. In photos obtained by Page Six, she was seen wearing black-and-white sneakers, oversized sunglasses, a diamond choker and a leather purse. Soon after she made the post, Kim blocked all comments from the post. However, that didn't stop social media users from other the app and other social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) from expressing their opinions and concerns.

"Kim needs to be stricter with this child. SHE IS 12," one commenter wrote on X. "Whatever this kid is going through is getting of hands," another shared. "Kim failed!!!" a third user scolded. Though she received tons of negative comments about her eyebrows, there were many other social media users who defended her and scolded those who have an opinion about how she chooses to express herself.

"Just a kid being a kid," one commenter said. "You oldies need to stop with your negativity towards her." "Why do yall keep acting like you were dressed like North West at 12?" another asked. "Stop acting like you don’t know why people are shocked at a 12 year old having bleached brows, wearing lace fronts, and getting piercings in the fingers. She a cool a-- kid fr but lets be serious."

North West clapped back at social media users who have commented about her appearance.

North's bleached eyebrows could've possibly been another way for her to address the comments she has received about her looks in recent years. Just one week before fans sounded off about her eyebrows, she posted a video throwing shade at commenters who criticized her and her mom for a finger piercing via TikTok. The video showed North doing a voiceover that said, "why are you crying? How old are you?" She then added a shady text for fans who seem to be obsessed with her.

"This is for everyone that's mad over a finger piercing," she wrote.

