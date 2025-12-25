Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Shares First Instagram Post The 12-year-old shared the post on Dec. 20, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 25 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North West, shared her first post on Instagram on Dec. 20, 2025, but fans were surprised when they saw the 12-year-old's photograph.

North is Kim's oldest child with the "Amazing" artist. The former couple — who divorced in 2022 — also share three other children: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. North is already active on TikTok with her mother and often shares funny dance clips with her siblings, friends, and her famous mom.

Source: Mega

North West shares her first Instagram post.

North shared her first post on Instagram on Dec 20. However, it wasn't what folks expected, as the image is a very blurry snap of the pre-teen with Christmas lights in the background. North is dressed in a Balenciaga T-shirt paired with a mini skirt and black and silver boots in the snap. She is also flashing the peace sign in the picture — her mother's signature pose — and her hair is pulled back in a bun. The post is captioned, "first post."

North already has 525K followers on the platform, and she's received several welcoming posts from fans. One fan wrote, "North, you’re such an icon!" "I've waited so much for this moment," added another. Other fans had messages for her dad to release new music, and one wayward fan even asked for her mother's credit card number. Another smart fan advised North to turn off the comments, and it seems that she took their advice.

North also took a page out of her father's book and isn't following anyone on Instagram (Ye does follow one person, his wife, Bianca Censori). The preteen also shared another post on Dec. 21, and she included another picture that is less blurry, but it also features the teen covering her face with her hands. North's bright blue hair is seen poking out from underneath her black, furry hat that had the words "Nor11" sewn into a patch on it.

The Kardashians star has been experimenting with her fashion recently, and she recently pierced her middle finger. After she was criticized on social media for the piercing, she clapped back on TikTok. On Dec. 9, North lip-synched to audio that said, "Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together." She also wrote over the video, "This is for everyone that's mad over a finger piercing."

North's piercing is known as microdermal piercing — a single-entry point piercing where a small jewelry base is implanted just under the skin's surface, per Utopia Salon. The piercing was first spotted by eagle-eyed fans as North was out and about in Rome with Kim, who received a lot of criticism for allowing the piercing.