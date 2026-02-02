Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Reportedly Spent Thousands on a Short Romantic Getaway The F1 champion and the reality star have been friends since her marriage to Kanye "Ye" West. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 2 2026, 3:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian spends much of her life in front of the camera. However, after three public divorces and even more relationships that simply didn’t work out, it appears Kimmie is keeping up a private dating life.

The Kardashians star was seemingly been focused on business since her relationship with Odell Beckham Jr., which neither of them confirmed, ended in April 2024, though she’s never been able to escape a dating rumor. However, it appears she’s back in the dating streets and reportedly traveled to see her new beau, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Here’s what to know about Lewis and Kim’s relationship.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian were spotted on a date together in 2026.

Lewis and Kim sparked dating rumors in February 2026. According to The Sun, the SKIMS CEO and the seven-time F1 world champ’s relationship became cozy enough that they reportedly took time out of their busy schedules to have a romantic getaway in the UK. Kim reportedly rounded up her $130,000 jet and booked it to spend one evening with her rumored boo.

Although their trip was only one day, insiders said Kim packed a ton of luggage and brought two of her staff members, one of whom was solely responsible for protecting her $100,000 Birkin.

Lewis also reportedly paid a pretty penny for the short getaway, shelling out £5,000 ($6,828) to charter a helicopter from Battersea to Oxford Airport and hiring security to be with him at all times. A source told The Sun that Kim also had “two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer, but they remained in the background.” While that seems like a lot of upkeep for a bae-cation, another source told The Sun that it was about as expensive as dinner and a movie for the rumored wealthy couple.

“Kim is a billionaire and Lewis has a multi-million pound fortune – so this date was like a drop in the ocean for them,” the insider said. “But for mere mortals, the cash they splashed for this date is extravagant.”

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and F1 racing star Lewis Hamilton were snapped on a romantic escapade in Paris! 🥰 https://t.co/eJgMzWK3qs



🎥: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/Sw1uModxIz — TMZ (@TMZ) February 2, 2026

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were friends for years before they reportedly started dating.

Kim and Lewis’s rumored time together was reportedly years in the making. They were friends for over a decade before the dating rumors began. Amid the rumors, photos circulated of them together, including her and her ex-husband, Kanye “Ye” West, greeting him at the GQ Men of the Year ceremony in 2014, and another of Kim and Lewis posing together at an awards ceremony in New York in 2021.