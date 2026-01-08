Folks on Social Media Believe Michael B. Jordan Was Snubbed at Critics' Choice Awards "Michael B. Jordan and the treatment 'Sinners' is getting at these awards shows are proof that you can be twice as good and it still won’t be enough sometimes." By Niko Mann Published Jan. 8 2026, 1:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Creed star Michael B. Jordan say he was snubbed at the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards after Timothée Chalamet won in the Best Actor category. The awards show took place on Jan 4, 2026, in Santa Monica, Calif.

The ceremony was broadcast from the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport, and folks were shocked when Michael didn't win the Best Actor award for his double roles in Sinners as the Smokestack Twins. So, was the actor snubbed?

Was Michael B. Jordan snubbed at Critics' Choice Awards?

According to popular opinion, Michael B. Jordan was snubbed for the Best Actor trophy at the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards. Folks took over social media after the loss, and they were not shy in expressing their displeasure. Several fans noted that Hollywood often overlooks Black films in favor of the mainstream, as in 2015, when the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite was created by April Reign to protest the 87th Academy Awards after it excluded people of color in all acting categories.

"Michael B. Jordan and the treatment Sinners is getting at these awards shows are proof that you can be twice as good and it still won’t be enough sometimes," wrote one fan on Threads. Another noted that Timothée's movie, Marty Supreme, in which he plays table-tennis champion Marty Mauser, just came out on Christmas Day. "I’m glad we can all agree that these award shows are racist af," they wrote. "There’s no way that Michael B. Jordan lost that award to that white boy for a movie that JUST came out."

"Michael B. Jordan literally played not one but TWO completely different roles and didn’t win best actor?????? f--k yall," added another. "Michel B Jordan was robbed. He should have won Best Actor for Sinners," agreed another fan.

michael b jordan literally played not one but TWO completely different roles and didn’t win best actor?????? fuck yall — 𝛋𝖆𝖓𝐝𝒚 ✨| Rave Queen 👑 (@shaaylitaaa) January 5, 2026

Timothée Chalamet thanked Michael in his acceptance speech — but did Michael B. Jordan win another award for 'Sinners'?

Even Timothée seemed to think Michael's performance in Sinners was deserving of praise, and the actor noted such in his acceptance speech. "Michael, man, unbelievable,” exclaimed Timothée, per Dallas Weekly. “Just rewatched Sinners. I hadn’t seen the after-credit scene. I’m happy I stuck around the second time.” While polite, the fact that the actor was gracious in his speech did little to quell people on social media after the snub.

Michael B Jordan losing acting awards to Timothee Chalamet is the very definition of “working twice as hard for half as much” but literally. pic.twitter.com/pr0uF304HR — Trae A Not So Gentle Reader (@Gaerin1) January 5, 2026

Michael did win another award for his role in Sinners — a film about twin brothers who return to their hometown in the Mississippi Delta in the 1930s. The Just Mercy star won the Icon Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 3, per Decider.