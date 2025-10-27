Fans Ask About Michael Blackson's Baby's Mamas After He Welcomes Two Children in Two Months Fans want to know more about comedian Michael Blackson's baby mamas after he has two children within months of each other. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 27 2025, 4:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of comedian Michael Blackson are asking about his baby mama drama after he welcomed two children within a few months of each other. The Ghanaian actor confirmed the news with a post on Instagram on Oct. 27, 2025.

Michael had been engaged to Rada Cheung Darling until it was revealed that another woman was expecting his baby around the same time as hers, and Rada also shared a message on Instagram following the comedian's admission. So, who are Michael's baby mamas?

Source: Mega

Who are Michael Blackson's baby mamas?

Michael did not reveal the name of the other woman who gave birth to his son, except to say she was "a female friend" for the last five years. He also has 18-year-old twins, but their identities and their mother's identity remain private. Rada gave birth to the former couple's son, Michael Kyaire Blackson Jr., back in June. She noted that she struggled postpartum and felt alone in a post shared on Aug. 3.

"I hide a lot with my smile," she wrote. "I’ll have to admit postpartum is tough…..you have good days and bad days. While I thought I had all the support in the world, I find myself walking alone depending on my little man. It’s just you and I little one. Family."

Michael's post noted he'd welcomed another son, King Kweku Blackson, two months after Michael Jr. was born. He also shared a bizarre note that he would only date women who had "ran out of period or had a hysterectomy," going forward, apparently forgetting that having a vasectomy is an option.

How many kids does Michael Blackson have?

Michael reportedly has four children. He has 18-year-old twins from a previous relationship that is not pubic knowledge. The comedian also shares an infant son, Michael Blackson Jr., with his ex-fiancée, Rada, and an infant son, King Kweku Blackson, with an unnamed female friend. Michael admitted that fathering his son wth his friend ended his relationship with Rada. He also said that his oldest children didn't know about King Kweku until the day before he shared the post.

"Good Day to all my family, friends, and fans, he wrote on Instagram. "The last few months, God has blessed me, but in blessing me came a lot of pain. Two months after Rada gave birth to little Mikey, a female friend I’ve known for over 5 yrs also gave birth to my son King Kweku Blackson. My two boys have brought so much joy to my life, but also caused me to lose my fiancé, Rada," he added. "Mikey was born Tuesday, June 17th, 2025, and Kweku was Aug. 6, 2025."

"My apologies for waiting so long, but I didn’t know how to do it. My older twin boys, who are now 18, didn’t find out till last night, and my own mom don’t even know. I love kids, and I want to thank God for bringing me two more healthy boys. My apologies to Rada, and I hope she forgives me for the pain I’ve brought to her. I’m going to be the best loving father in the world. To avoid turning into Nick Cannon or Elon Musk i’m only dating women that ran out of period or had a hysterectomy."