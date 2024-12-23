Michael Che Has Been on 'SNL' for Years and Fans Want To Know About His Dating History Colin Jost often makes jokes about Michael Che's romantic life on 'SNL.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 23 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: NBC

If you've watched Saturday Night Live in the past few years, you know that Michael Che and Colin Jost like to rib each other as the hosts of the Weekend Update segment. And when Che picks on Jost about his relationship with A-list actor Scarlett Johansson, Jost gets back at him with jokes about Che's dating life.

But who is Michael Che even dating? He's a celebrity too, but he tends to stick to the writing side of things when it comes to other skits on SNL that don't involve the Weekend Update. Maybe he just prefers to keep some of his life private while he still can. Or, he's too busy with his career to date at all. Read on for what to know about Michael Che's dating life, past and present.

Source: Mega

Who is Michael Che dating?

As of now, it doesn't look like Che is dating anyone publicly. Of course it doesn't help that his Instagram doesn't have any posts on it, though it is his verified account. Che also isn't tagged in any photos from any romantic partner. Again, that could be intentional. Che is best known for being a longtime member of the SNL cast.

He might just prefer to keep some parts of his life more normal than others. And if dating is part of the normalcy he wants to preserve, then Che is doing a good job of that. Even when he is spotted with women, they are usually unnamed and not in the public eye. But thanks to Jost and Che's jokes on Weekend Update, when Che is dating someone and goes public with it, chances are, viewers will know right away.

I can say with full confidence that Michael Che and Colin Jost have been carrying SNL for years now 🤣 that was the funniest Weekend Update in forever lmao — Javi (@_Xavierthered) December 22, 2024

In September 2024, Che and Jost appeared on Howard Stern and Che shared a little insight into his dating life. He joked that the kind of women he dates woukldn;t be able to go on double dates with him and Jost and Johansson. "I don't need Scarlett calling my phone saying, 'I think your date stole my silverware,'" Che said. He also said, at the time, that he isn't dating anyone.

What is Michael Che's dating history?

Che is rarely spotted with anyone confirmed to be a date, much less a girlfriend. But in 2019, he was seen out with a woman courtside at a Knicks game in New York City. At the time, it was reported that he had been pretty cozy with the woman, but Che never came out to declare any sort of serious relationship with her.

SNL's annual joke swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che was especially wild this year omg



here are some of the jokes Colin had Michael Che read for the first time on live TV pic.twitter.com/sFTlRHyyQA — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 22, 2024