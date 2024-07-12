Home > Entertainment Michael Ealy Has an Impressive Net Worth After Years as a Hollywood Heartthrob Michael has made us swoon, cry, and fear him through his selective acting roles. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 12 2024, Published 6:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Some men are universally fine. Meaning that most people of various backgrounds can agree the star in question is easy on the eyes. Actor Michael Ealy certainly passes that litmus test, as his dangerous good looks have kept him on Hollywood's radar since the 1990s. But Michael isn't just an incredibly pretty face (alright, I'll stop); he's also a skilfully gifted actor. His career spans over three decades, and he's shown his range for just as long.

Whether he's playing an ambitious barber in Barbershop, a horrendous father and husband in For Colored Girls, or a lover boy in Think Like A Man, moviegoers know to count on Michael for a cinematic treat. The actor's longevity in Hollywood is a testament to his persistence and willingness to experiment with new roles. However, does Michael Ealy's net worth reflect his many years in the entertainment biz? Here's what we know.



What is Michael Ealy's net worth?

We're happy to report that Michael's pockets stretch equally as long as the Washington, D.C. native's resume. He reportedly has a net worth of $3 million. And unlike many celebs these days, Michael is seemingly fully supporting himself in his craft, though he's executive produced several projects. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael has earned most of his money taking on multiple roles and has yet to slow down.

After appearing in several Off-Broadway shows in the '90s, Michael got his big break in Hollywood in the early 2000s. His first role was as a bad boy barber named Ricky in Ice Cube's film Barbershop. From there, Michael's career took off as he continued booking more roles in 2 Fast 2 Furious, Seven Pounds, and Takers.

Michael Ealy Actor Net worth: $3 million Birthdate: Aug. 3, 1973 Birthplace: Washington, D.C. Birth name: Michael David Brown Father: Ronnie Brown Mother: Brenda Brown Marriages: Khatira Rafiqzada (m. 2012) Children: Son Elijah Rakim (b. 2013), Harlem Quest (b. 2016) Education: University of Maryland

Michael Ealy is a proud husband and father of two.

Though Michael has received praise in his life for his acting roles, he's fully himself with the people who see him away from the limelight. The actor is happily married to his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada. The pair started dating in 2008 and married on October 20, 2012. One year later, they began expanding their family when their son, Elijah Rakim, followed by their daughter Harlem Quest in 2016.

Michael may be a hunk in the biz, but he's fully committed to his wife. So much so that the pair celebrates the anniversary of their first date every year.

On Feb. 16, 2018, Khatira reflected on their first date and said that, even though they exchanged numbers the day before Valentine's Day, she didn't want him to call her on the holiday because it would "be corny." They opted to go out two days later, and Khatira said she knew Michael was her husband then and there.

"It was an 11am late breakfast date that ended at 2am," she reflected under a photo of her and Michael. "I knew within an hr of our first date that I was going to marry you! I had never before felt safety in someone’s presence like I did 10 years ago today. I more clearly understand now what I viscerally felt then."