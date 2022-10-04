Is McKinley Freeman Married? ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Fans Want to Know

Despite booking a role as a husband, McKinley doesn't appear to be married. The Champaign, Ill., native keeps his life private and primarily discusses his work on social media. Fortunately, with some digging, we discovered some details on his most publicized relationship.

In May 2017, VH1 reported that McKinley proposed to his girlfriend at the time, Sarah Alice Burns. It’s unclear when the pair met, but the outlet stated they have multiple photos together dating back to 2016.