Warren Is a Casualty From Mia's Past on 'Little Fires Everywhere' (SPOILERS)

Despite where Mia went before and after she gave birth to Pearl, the present day mystery of who set the fire still has to be solved. Someone hated the Richardsons, Elena (Reese Witherspoon) in particular, enough for them to set fire to her house. In the snippets that have been shown of the night of the fire, it appears that Izzy (Megan Stott) isn't home, but there are enough enemies in Elena’s life for someone else to have committed the act.

Whether or not Little Fires Everywhere is going to follow the book’s ending remains to be seen, but so far, it has touched on all of the hardest and most crucial moments. If the mystery of who set the fire plays out the same way, things will definitely end on a shocking note.

Watch new episodes of Little Fires Everywhere on Wednesdays on Hulu.