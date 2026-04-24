Michael Jackson’s Mom Katherine Jackson Is Still Alive — Here’s What She’s Up To "We love you Mother!" By Jennifer Farrington Published April 24 2026, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@latoyajackson;Mega

The Jackson family is getting renewed interest (did it really ever go away?) thanks to the Michael Jackson biopic titled Michael, which was released on April 24, 2026, and stars his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, playing the role of Michael. While Michael has always been a person of interest given his talent and contributions to music, when new projects spring up, it often leaves people seeking updates on members of his family, given their ties to the King of Pop.

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Among them is the Jackson matriarch, Katherine Jackson, because, well, she’s essentially responsible for creating the iconic family. While Katherine entered this world back in 1930, when times were starkly different, she’s still alive and continues to appear at events that support her son’s legacy. Here’s the latest on Katherine.

What is Michael Jackson's mom doing now?

Michael Jackson’s mom, Katherine Jackson, turns 96 on May 4, 2026, and still supports projects tied to Michael’s legacy when she can. For instance, she appeared at the premiere event for Michael on April 20, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre, though she now appears to get around by wheelchair. There, she was captured in photos with Colman Domingo, who also stars in the film, and met with Nia Long, who actually plays Katherine in the film.

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While Katherine does appear to need assistance getting around these days (she is 96, after all), her daughter La Toya Jackson seems to be the one spending a lot of time with her, based on the content she shares on Instagram. In December 2024, La Toya shared a video of her and Katherine in Hayvenhurst enjoying a meal, and another clip came in March 2025, with several family members gathered together and, of course, the Jackson matriarch present.

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La Toya also called her mom out for Mother’s Day 2025 in a post, sharing throwback photos of Katherine in her younger years and captioning it, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible amazing loving and beautiful moms! You are truly the strength that navigates us through life by setting the foundation. We love and admire all the moms and your integrity!”

Another video with her mom came in March 2026, at what appeared to be a church, with La Toya using the moment to call out her mom’s upcoming birthday in May when she’ll be turning 96. She captioned that post, “This lovely lady will be 96 on May 4th. A kind soul that radiates love. An inspiration to us all! We love you Mother!” It seems that within the Jackson family, La Toya is the one sharing the most moments she spends with her mom on social media.

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Where does Michael Jackson's mom live now?