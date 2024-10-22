Home > Human Interest Michael Jeffries of Abercrombie & Fitch Was Married Before Finding His Current Partner Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Michael Jeffries married Susan Hansen in 1971. However, by 2013, he was living with his partner, Matthew Smith. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 22 2024, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Content warning: This article mentions sex trafficking. In 2023, Michael Jeffries, the former chairman and CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, was named in a civil class-action lawsuit that accused him of engaging in sex trafficking with over 100 young men during his time in charge. He allegedly lured them with promises of modeling jobs, money, and drugs.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, Michael Jeffries was arrested in Florida on charges of sex trafficking and interstate prostitution. As we wait for more details to emerge, here’s what we know about Jeffries' personal life, including whether he is married or has children.

So, is Michael Jeffries married?

In April 1971, Michael Jeffries married Susan Hansen in a ceremony held in her parents' garden overlooking Biscayne Bay in Florida. The couple eventually went their separate ways, though the exact timeline of their split remains unclear.

As time went on, in 2006, Salon.com reported that Jeffries was a "gay man" who lived "separately from his wife." Fast forward to 2013, and Jeffries was living with his partner, Matthew Smith, along with their three beloved dogs.

It turns out that Matthew Smith was not merely a romantic partner for Jeffries — he also played a significant role in managing the Jeffries Family Office, according to Buzzfeed News. This private office oversaw Jeffries' homes, investments, and compensation.

At Abercrombie & Fitch, he took on responsibilities that extended to reviewing internal documents and offering real estate advice. Smith's involvement raised eyebrows, as he lacked an official role within the company and did not possess the necessary qualifications for such tasks. Smith's involvement drew substantial criticism for poor corporate governance and, as noted by GQ, likely contributed to Jeffries's departure from the company in 2014.

He welcomed his only child, Andrew, with his ex-wife.

During their marriage, Michael and Susan welcomed a son, Andrew. He seems to prefer a private life away from the glitz and glam, but on Sept. 21, 2013, he married Annabel Kelly Vartanian.

The couple's wedding was celebrated with a beautiful ceremony at St. John's Church on Fishers Island, New York. Following the vows, the reception was hosted at the summer home of the bride's parents on Fishers Island. After their wedding, the couple embarked on a honeymoon adventure, traveling to the romantic cities of Paris and the idyllic Maldives. They currently reportedly split their time between their homes in New York and Fishers Island.

Andrew Jeffries and his wife, Annabel Vartarian Jeffries.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Andrew is currently the executive head of sales and marketing at Jumby Bay Island, a luxury resort located on a private island off the coast of Antigua. He has previously worked with the Maybourne Hotel Group, Claridges, and The Mark Hotel in New York. Andrew received his bachelor's degree from Claremont McKenna College in 2003 and completed his master's in hospitality, real estate, and finance at Cornell in 2008.

In October 2024, Jeffries was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, prosecutors announced that Jeffries was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla., on charges related to sex trafficking and interstate prostitution. Additionally, two associates, James Jacobson and Jeffries' partner Matthew Smith, were also taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

The news of Jeffries' arrest comes one year after BBC News published a startling report detailing allegations that Jeffries exploited men at sex parties he hosted. The report detailed the experiences of 12 men who described their involvement in events with Jeffries and his partner, Matthew Smith, between 2009 and 2015. Disturbingly, some of those interviewed by BBC News expressed that they were manipulated or coerced into participating against their will.

They face one count of sex trafficking and 15 counts of interstate prostitution related to 15 alleged victims. A federal indictment obtained by NBC News claims that Jeffries, along with Smith and Jacobson — who was identified as a recruiter — ran an "international sex trafficking and prostitution business" from 2008 to 2015.

The indictment alleges that the trio organized "sex events" in various locations, including England, France, Italy, Morocco, St. Barts, and New York. They purportedly "employed coercive, fraudulent and deceptive tactics in connection with the recruitment, hiring, transportation, obtaining, maintaining, solicitation and payment of the men to engage in commercial sex."

The men who participated in the events were sadly misled into believing their involvement could open doors to modeling opportunities or boost their careers. Many felt pressured, thinking that refusing certain requests during the events "could harm their careers."

Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, announced in a news conference that Jeffries and Smith reportedly spent millions on the disturbing operation, paying staff, travel, and measures to ensure secrecy.