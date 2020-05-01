Fans Are Speculating That Michael Consuelos Is Gay, but He's Keeping His Love Life Private

When he appeared on his mom's show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, he revealed that acting wasn't always a big interest. It was only after he'd gotten his role on Riverdale that he realized he enjoys it. Michael mentioned that he had to audition to play the younger version of his dad in Season 3's "The Midnight Club".

He said: "I recently discovered I liked it. I think Riverdale was a really refreshing experience. Everyone was really cool. It was an amazing time."

There's no telling whether or not he'll return for another flashback episode, but it's definitely possible. Here's hoping he makes a comeback!